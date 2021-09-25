Standoff suspect hit with charges

A Lincoln County district judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Star City man with two counts of attempted capital murder and other charges in a standoff Wednesday morning at the man's residence.

Bail was set at $500,000 cash only for Christobal Palomerez-Heredia, 43, who is accused of shooting at state troopers during a standoff that lasted more than four hours at his residence at 205 Park St. Palomerez-Heredia, who Star City police say is a Mexican immigrant, allegedly began shooting at troopers as they responded to a call about gunfire at the residence early Wednesday.

None of the officers was injured, according to authorities. Palomerez-Heredia was treated and released at a Pine Bluff hospital after injuring himself breaking glass during the standoff.

The standoff ended at 11:09 a.m. after more than four hours, according to authorities.

According to the order signed by District Judge Phillip Green, Palomerez-Heredia also faces a charge of firearm possession by certain persons, a Class B felony.

The order details that the alleged offenses were committed in the same place where Palomerez-Heredia reportedly caused a domestic disturbance in 2020, resulting in an altercation with a Star City police officer that injured the officer. Palomerez-Heredia was charged with second-degree battery and placed on 36 months of probation in February.

Prosecutors plan to revoke the probation, according to the order.

"In addition, the Court is aware from the previous incident that the defendant was subject to a detainer from the Immigration and Custom Enforcement Agency," the order reads. "It is unknown why the defendant was not deported as a result of his criminal activity in the previous incident."

The bail is pending "resolution of this matter" and probation revocation, according to the order.

A public defender will be appointed to represent Palomerez-Heredia, whose next appearance in district court is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 27.