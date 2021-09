STAR CITY 10, MONTICELLO 0

MONTICELLO -- A second-quarter touchdown run by Mason Taylor gave Star City (3-1, 1-0 8-4A) all the breathing room it needed as the defense shut down Monticello (2-2, 0-1).

Andreas Heredia kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the low-scoring game.

Cole Branson was the Bulldogs' leading rusher, gaining 142 yards on 24 carries. Taylor had 16 rushes for 107 yards and the touchdown.