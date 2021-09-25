BASKETBALL

Arkansas women to play UAFS in exhibition

The University of Arkansas will play an exhibition game against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith on Nov. 5.

The exhibition will be played at Walton Arena in Fayetteville at a time to be determined. The memorandum of understanding for the matchup was discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to their record book, the Razorbacks have never played UAFS in a game or exhibition. The Lady Lions compete in the NCAA's Division II and were a junior college program until 2009.

UAFS went 3-6 last season when it had 11 scheduled games canceled, including the final eight of the season. The Lady Lions were 14-15 in 2019-20.

Arkansas is scheduled to open its season with a game against Tarleton State four days after the UAFS exhibition.

With the inclusion of UAFS, the Razorbacks will play five in-state teams during the 2021-22 school year. Arkansas is scheduled to host regular-season games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 12), Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 12) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 18), and play at Arkansas State on Nov. 19.

-- Matt Jones

CROSS COUNTRY

UA men win in Boston, women 3rd in Oregon

Gilbert Boit and Amon Kemboi finished first and second to lead the University of Arkansas men's cross country team to a win Friday at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown hosted by Boston College.

The No. 6 Razorbacks won with 39 points. Syracuse was second in the 20-team field with 60 points

Boit and Kemboi each ran 24:08 on the 8,000-meter course at Franklin Park. Razorbacks Emmanuel Cheboson and and Andrew Kibet finished fifth and sixth with Jacob McLeod in 25th to complete the scoring.

Arkansas' No. 4 women's team finished third at the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Thursday night in Eugene, Ore., led by Lauren Gregory, the top collegiate finisher who ran the 6,000-meter course in 20:06.9.

Utah won with 38 points, followed by Colorado State (93) and Arkansas (112) in the 17-team field.

Izzy Thornton-Bott, an unattached runner, won the race in 20:04.6 as she passed Gregory in the final 100 meters of the race. Other Arkansas finishers included Isabel Van Camp (12th), Meghan Underwood (23rd) and Taylor Ewert (34th).

VOLLEYBALL

ASU defeats Appalachian State

Arkansas State University (10-3, 1-0) defeated Appalachian State (4-9, 0-1) 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 on Friday night in the teams' Sun Belt Conference opener in Boone, N.C.

The victory marked ASU's best start since 2015.

Josie Stanford led the Red Wolves with 13 kills. Macey Putt finished with 11 kills and 9 digs. Lauren Musante had 11 assists and 15 digs, while Tatum Ticknor posted 18 digs.

UALR falls on the road

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (9-4, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) lost 25-23, 31-29, 25-17 to Coastal Carolina (7-4, 1-0) on Friday in Conway, S.C.

Laura Jansen had 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the Trojans.

Leigh Maher finished with a match-high 22 digs.

UCA loses ASUN opener

The University of Central Arkansas (2-8, 0-1) lost its first Atlantic Sun Conference match Friday, falling to North Florida (12-1, 1-0) 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Alexis Stumbough finished with 16 kills and 11 digs for the Sugar Bears.

Anna Myers had 30 assists and 14 digs.

GOLF

Cano leads El Dorado Shootout

Fatima Fernandez Cano fired an opening-round 4-under 68 on Friday to grab a two-shot lead at the Symetra Tour's El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Cano had six birdies and two bogeys to grab the lead over a group of five golfers at 2 under. Tied at 70 are Meghan MacLaren, Sarah Hoffman, Laura Wearn, Malene Krolboll Hansen and Luci Li.

A group of six are tied for seventh after shooting 1-under 71. Former University of Arkansas golfer Regina Plascenia and Lilia Vu, who is No. 1 in the Race for the LPGA Card, are in a group of group of six tied at even-par 72.

A cut to the low 60 players and ties will be made after today's second round. The tournament is scheduled for completion on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services