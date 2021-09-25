SYLVAN HILLS 35, PINE BLUFF 30

PINE BLUFF -- Orrin Bosnick carried 22 times for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns for Sylvan Hills (3-1, 1-0 6A-East), which battled back from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit.

Jahaun Smith scored two touchdowns and Gavin Tiner added one for the Bears, who took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Sylvan Hills led 35-22 late in the fourth before holding off a late rally.

Will Howell completed 14 of 25 passes for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns for Pine Bluff (1-2, 0-1). His 74-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hegwood set the final score.