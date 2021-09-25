Today's Great American Conference games

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO Harding FM-95.3 KHVU; Ouachita Radio Network FM-101.1, KDXE (Little Rock), FM-100.9, KESA (Eureka Springs). FM-97.1 KAMD-FM (Camden), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG,Hot Springs), FM-105.5 KNAS (Nashville), FM-105.3 KQOR (Mena), FM-KFTB 98. (Pine Bluff), FM-KHGG, 103.5 (Fort Smith), FM-102.1 KILX (De Queen)

INTERNET hardingsports.com, obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (3-0 3-0 GAC); Harding (2-1, 2-1)

COACHES Todd Knight (126-96) in 22 seasons at OBU, (154-128-2) in 28 seasons overall); Paul Simmons (32-10) in 4 seasons at Harding

SERIES Harding leads 32-25-4

LAST WEEK OBU def. Arkansas Tech 38-24; Harding def. Southern Arkansas 37-6

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 7-3 in Searcy in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Harding (No. 22 D2football.com) leads Division II in rushing (380 ypg); OBU (No. 8 AFCA, No. 7 D2football.com) is No. 2 in rushing (290.0 ypg). ... OBU sophomore QB Grant Allen (18-33, 278) has thrown 1 TD pass; Harding fifth-year senior Preston Paden (4-11, 79, 1 TD) throws it even less than Allen, but his completions result in big plays (19.2 ypc). One of those came on 4th-and-8 from the SAU 27 last Saturday and resulted in a TD. ... Harding (37:02) and OBU (35:22) rank 1-2 in the GAC and 1-4 in Division II in time of possession. ... Harding's Flexbone offense revolves around fifth-year senior fullback Cole Chancey (63-341, 6), but the Bisons have a stable of runners with big-play wingbacks Omar Sinclair (24-217, 3) and Taylor Bissell (17-126). ... OBU is led by TJ Cole (64-392, 3) and freshman Kendel Givens (47-279, 9). They account for 671 of the Tigers' 868 rushing yards. One wrinkle for OBU is its use of the Wildcat Formation, especially inside the 20 and in short-yard situations with Givens and Cole. Second-year freshman Conner Flannigan (9-100 receiving, 1 TD) is OBU's leading receiver. ... The defenses have been solid but not overwhelming: OBU is No. 1 in the GAC in yards yielded (279.0 pg) with Harding (283.7) at No. 2. Harding has 5 INTs, 1 fumble recovery and 3 on-side kick recoveries. OBU has the turned ball over twice in three games. The Tigers are No. 4 in kick returns (34.5 ypr, 1 TD) and are No. 6 in net punting (42.8) with Australian Joe Couch leading the GAC.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Ruggles Field at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium

RADIO Henderson State: Network 1 Sports FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL SAU: FM-99.1 KVMZ

INTERNET hsusports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Henderson State (3-0, 3-0 GAC); SAU (2-1 2-1)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (111-57) in 16 seasons at Henderson State, (140-68) in 20 seasons overall; Mike McCarty (2-1) in 1 season at SAU;

SERIES Henderson State leads 46-35-2

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Arkansas-Monticello 58-18; SAU lost to Harding 37-6

LAST MEETING Harding def. Southern Arkansas 38-31 in Arkadelphia in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson (No. 18 in the AFCA top 25) is averaging 48 points per game and has back-to-back games with more than 600 offense yards. The Reddies have scored on 24 of their 35 total possessions and have come away with either a TD or a field in 19 Red Zone possessions. Senior WR L'liott Curry (24-416 receiving, 5 TDs) and senior QB Adam Morse (889 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs) have been the big names, but the Reddies have been strong on the ground (243.7 ypg) with Duce Sproles (242 rushing, 3 TDs) and Kris Morris (186 rushing, 2 TDs). The Reddies defense (309.7 ypg, 12.6 ppg) has intercepted 7 passes. ... The Muleriders had breakdowns with their kick-return team last week (2 lost on-side kicks), and it limited them to 7 offensive possessions, with 3 of those coming in the first half. SAU moved the ball (294 yards, 46 plays) in fewer than 18 minutes of possession time. SAU's offense has been led by senior QB Hayden Mallory (708 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs), WR Micah Small (17-274, 6) and freshman RB Jariq Scales (61-340, 2 TDs). SAU's defense has yielded yards (471.0 per game) but the Muleriders have recorded 12 sacks and have yet to face a team that has any semblance of offensive balance. SAU was hit for 840 passing yards against Northwestern Oklahoma and Southwestern Oklahoma and yielded 442 rushing yards to Harding.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Buerkle Field at Thone Stadium

RADIO Tech FM-102.3 KCJC, UAM KBHM-FM 93.7

INTERNET uamsports.com, atusports..com

RECORDS UAM (1-2, 1-2 GAC), Arkansas Tech (0-3, 0-3)

COACHES Hud Jackson (35-67) in 10 seasons at UAM; Kyle Shipp (3-11) in 2 seasons at Arkansas Tech

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 45-28-3

LAST WEEK UAM lost to Henderson State 58-18; Arkansas Tech lost to Ouachita Baptist 38-24

LAST MEETING UAM def. Arkansas Tech 26-23 at Monticello in overtime

NOTEWORTHY Shipp spent 5 seasons as Jackson's offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at UAM before taking over at Tech, his alma mater, in 2019. ... The Wonder Boys have produced most of their offense (282.7 ypg) on the ground (177.3 ypg) while averaging 18 points. Transfer QB Jack Lindsey (297 passing, 137 rushing) is coming off his best game statistically in the loss to Ouachita Baptist (189 yards total offense). Caleb Batie (146 rushing, 1 TD) and Ron Thompson (15-126) are the leading rushers. Third-year freshman Joyrion Chase (7-63 receiving, 1 TD) had 4 catches for 40 yards against OBU. ... UAM is led by sophomore QB Demilon Brown (782 yards passing, 6 TDs; 141 rushing, 3 TDs) led the nation in total offense after two week. The Boll Weevils went with a run-first game plan last week against Henderson State, limiting Brown's passing opportunities. Senior WRs C.J. Parham (21-299, 3) and DeAndre Washington (12-173, 2 TDs) took back seat to Devontae Dean (21-118 rushing) last week.