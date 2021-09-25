Tools & Toys: Purple Wave Shower Steamers and MakerX Glue Gun

Purple Wave Shower Steamers

What's to love: Create a spa-like experience at home without having to remodel the bathroom.

What does it do: Meant for use in the shower, the aromatic discs are made with pure essential oils and real flower petals, to create an aromatherapy experience. The Purple Wave set includes six steamers each in a different scent: lavender, menthol/eucalyptus, vanilla & sweet orange, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint. Simply place on the floor of the shower near a warm shower stream where it will release its scent as it dissolves. The set sells for $14.99. Other scents are also available. Visit cleverfybeauty.com for more information.

MakerX Glue Gun

What's to love: The glue gun is part of a unique crafting system by WORX which uses the MakerX Hub.

What does it do: The hub, powered by the WORX 20-volt Power Share Battery, allows users to change out a variety of crafting tools powered by the hub. Connect the glue gun to the attached flexible power cord and it will heat up quickly with an indicator light changing from red to green, when it is ready to use. Run time is approximately 2 hours. The MakerX Glue Gun sells for $29.99 and includes 10 mini glue sticks. For more information visit worx.com.