UAPB receives $250,000 donation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff received a $250,000 anonymous gift to provide direct scholarships to students experiencing financial challenges.

The gift is from an anonymous donor who expressed a desire to make a difference in the lives of students, according to a news release.

According to UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander, the notification of the award arrived at a good time, as more students are choosing UAPB. The university is experiencing a second-straight fall semester of increased enrollment.

"It is with deep appreciation that UAPB accepts this gift and quickly begins putting these resources to work," Alexander said. "The need is great, and this gift will make a significant impact in the lives of our students, while also acknowledging the academic success our students are having in the classroom."

The gift, one of the largest yet from an individual donor, also provides the university with the flexible funding to assist students in various aspects of their educational pursuits, said George Cotton Sr., vice chancellor for institutional advancement.

"UAPB students work extremely hard to focus on their educational journey," Cotton said. "This gift will allow them to continue that focus without the added financial burden that too often comes with a college education."