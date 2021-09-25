Widening of U.S. 270 in Garland County requires lane closures through October

Work on a $22.6 million project to widen a section of U.S. 270 in Garland County to five lanes will require closing lanes beginning Monday and lasting through October, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Crews working on U.S. 270 between Geode Place and Ledgerock Road in Garland County will periodically use rolling lane closings eastbound or westbound between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, weather permitting, to allow work to be done.

In those circumstances, traffic may be reduced to one open lane, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, barrels and signs. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The project will widen 1.5 miles of U.S. 270 to five lanes with bike lanes, extending generally from Fleetwood Drive to Arkansas 227 in Garland County. This project also includes improvements to the interchange with Arkansas 227.