Women's voices few but on the rise at U.N.

NEW YORK -- With cascading crises casting a pall over the proceedings at this year's United Nations General Assembly, Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova had this reminder on the first day of debate: "We cannot save our planet if we leave out the vulnerable -- the women, the girls, the minorities."

But gender parity at the world's preeminent forum of leaders still seems far out of sight. Eight women were speaking Friday at the U.N. General Assembly.

Just five women spoke across the first three days of the summit.

"As the first female president in the history of my country, the burden of expectation to deliver gender equality is heavier on my shoulder," said Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Tanzania.

Hassan was the lone woman Thursday to address the General Assembly. Despite those 13 women making up less than 10% of speakers over the first four days, the 13 represent an increase from last year, when just nine women spoke over the course of the session.

"There can be no democracy, no security and no development without one-half of the humankind," Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said Wednesday, also underscoring women's vulnerability in society.

Most of the speeches have taken on the tenor of pleas issued at the precipice, batting away the summit's theme of "building resiliency through hope."

Dire predictions were not limited to the General Assembly.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday, the high-level officials urged stepped-up action to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations. They said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa's conflict-plagued Sahel region, Syria and Iraq.

Vice President Isatou Touray of Gambia, located in the Sahel, highlighted what many African nations have long called another deficit in inclusion: the powerful Security Council itself, which she called "one of the last holdouts of reform."

"Africa's quest for greater representation on the Security Council is legitimate, just and overdue," she told delegates Friday.

Africa has no permanent representative on the council.

Scores of leaders have already spoken and many have left New York altogether. Some of the most anticipated countries including North Korea, Burma and Afghanistan have yet to deliver their addresses to fellow leaders.

It remains unclear who will represent Afghanistan, where the U.S.-backed government fell last month after American forces withdrew and a resurgent Taliban reclaimed power.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Friday alone promised fireworks, with a slate of speakers from countries roiled by conflict. The president of ethnically divided Cyprus opened the proceedings, followed by Lebanon, which is also riven by internal strife.

"Taking stock of our declarations and decisions over time, I must confess that I feel -- like many of you -- a deep sense of disappointment," said Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus' president. "A sense of disappointment because I witness a widening gap between words and deeds."

The morning plenary saw addresses from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the prime minister of Armenia, lambasted Thursday in Azerbaijan's speech in the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and responding in kind. The afternoon was to see Albania and Serbia, perpetually at odds over Kosovo, as well as a Pakistan that is feeling pressure on its eastern border with India and its western border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan and India, which speak Saturday, are historically eager users of the "right of reply" function, which allows diplomats to defend their countries in response to speeches from unfriendly nations.

While leaders have avoided entirely succumbing to hopelessness, a sense of near-futility pervades.

As Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley put it in an engaging, at times off-the-cuff speech read off her phone: "How many times must leaders come to talk and not be heard before they stop coming?"

