Susan and Eddie Odle III of Little Rock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Sept. 29, 1971. Both are retired.

Joy and Clay Cross Sr. of White Hall will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Oct. 1, 1971. She is the former Joy Pewitt and is a retired civil engineer. He retired as the central receiving manager for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.