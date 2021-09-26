ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• Dr. Christine Deitz, associate director of the Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Children at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been elected as a state representative to the National Association for Gifted Children board of directors. The association is the largest advocacy group focused on the needs of talented children and adolescents in the U.S. Deitz is one of 15 elected board members with the responsibility to read and research current issues, engage in conversations, and help the board reach a consensus on issues that affect children. She also has volunteered for the association's conference committee to help ensure equal representation and inclusiveness.

• The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is welcoming 25 new and talented students to the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program for the 2021-22 academic year. They are:

Dana Abou-Diab of Little Rock, LISA Academy West High School, psychology.

Ramsey Alhajjaj of Benton, Benton High School, undecided.

Vivian Angeles of Benton, Centerpoint High School, English.

Joyce Childers of Van Buren, West Fork High School, chemistry.

Emily DeAtley of Mountain Home, Mountain Home High School, nursing.

Olivia Hausman of Conway, Pocahontas High School, computer science.

Owen Haynes of White Hall, White Hall High School, political science.

Paige Henry of Rockwall, Texas, Rockwall High School, political science.

Vasti Hernandez of Benton, Centerpoint High School, nursing.

Warren Hoyt of Huntsville, Ala., Virgil Grissom High School, mathematics.

Hannah Jones of Bryant, Bryant High School, engineering.

Selin Kartika of Little Rock, LISA Academy West High School, accounting.

Charity Kelly of North Little Rock, Sylvan Hills High School, psychology.

Spencer Knight of Little Rock, eStem High School, computer science.

Octavia Lydic of Walhalla, S.C., Sacred Heart Homeschool, American sign language.

Mary Grace McAfee of Texarkana, Texas High School, biology.

Kelsey Miller of Hardy, Highland High School, biology.

Armin Mortazi of Mountain Home, Mountain Home High School, biology.

Rayaan Muhammad of Little Rock, Little Rock Central High School, biology.

Keylee Nixon of El Dorado, El Dorado High School, American sign language.

Josh Pack of Barling, Southside High School, biology.

Adrian Rogers of Little Rock, Episcopal Collegiate School, art.

Jacelyn Simmons of Star City, Star City High School, nursing.

Allison Stigarll of Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield High School, business.

Isabel Ward of Clarksville, Oark High School, political science.

•Alicia Clayton has been named director of inter-plan relations for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. In her new role, Clayton will help serve members whose coverage touches more than one of the 36 independent Blue Cross Blue Shield Association plans throughout the country (through the BlueCard program and other cooperative initiatives).

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.