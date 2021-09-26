BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ARKADELPHIA Brenda Sue Carpenter, 6721 Vaden Road, Sept. 17, , Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Stephanie R. Hendricks, 11 Griffin Road, Sept. 16, , Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA David Eugene and Sue Ann Schwendemann, 20 Portsmouth Drive, Sept. 18, Chapter 13.
Ronnie E. and Melanie S. Oliver, 12 Kilsyth Drive, Sept. 18, Chapter 7.
BENTON James Loren and Meshele Lea Long, 6232 Heart Stone Drive, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
James W. Finch, 1712 Liberty, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Leslie Erin Barker, 142 Cates Road, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Ina Sue Niday, 301 SW Seventh St., Apt. A, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Martha Jean Tillman, 1003 SE Martin Lane, No. 11, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Flesha S. Peace, 128 N. Crescent Drive, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
BONO April Wright, 945 CR 111, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
BROOKLAND Kaleb Edward and Kathryn Elizabeth Harp, 101 Clark Cove, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Darian Elizabeth Wright, 309 NW Third St., Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
Ebonee Scott, 3322 Moss Creek Drive, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
Kristi L. Hudson, 12100 Fieldstone Lane, Apt. I-41, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
CABOT Shermaine Dowling, 20 Redbird Cove, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
CARLISLE LaToya Dannielle Robinson, 415 S. Greenlaw Ave., Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
CAVE SPRINGS Whitney Casey, 357 E. Lowell Ave., Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
CEDARVILLE Taylor Ross Sharp, 326 Ark. 162, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Jeremy A. Mounce, 111 Sage St., Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Carl S. and Geraldine Mcillwain, 28 Cochise Road, Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Tracy Ann Nobles, 709 W. Sevier St., Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
COAL HILL Jimmy Looper, 1206 Carolina, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Alice F. Lukas, 575 Fifth Ave. F2, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
Angelia C. Johnson, 1935 Potter St., Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Clinton Aaron and Tasha Marie Evans, 1440 Sena Drive, Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
Travis Dean Parsley, 3184 Schichtl, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
DE QUEEN Dennis McGuire II, 106 Westwood Drive, Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
DE VALLS BLUFF Troy W. and Ashley N. Fite, P.O. Box 63, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Patria Thompkins, 17 Briarwood Circle, Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Christopher A. Hayes, 724 School St., Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
Freddie Lee Zillender, 705 Marrable Hill Road, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
ENOLA Gary D. Caudill, 3 Caudill Road, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Amy E. Perea, 3501 N. Sandpiper Drive, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
Brandon Brown, 1327 N. Shetland Drive, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
James V and Cristina P. Simonetti, 2171 East Peridot Place, Apt. 3, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Barbara L. Davis, 17 Park Circle, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
HOPE Wendi Dawn Hammonds, 136 Hempstad 1041, Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Amy Marie Bailey, 925 Rector St., Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Christopher Austin Thomas Simpson, 707 Richard St., Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Francis G. Travis, 1400 Stamps St., Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
Sabrina Dickerson, 14 Kaye Lane, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Edward William and Victoria Lee Gayle Riggs, 194 County Road 395, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
Mary Francis Willoughby, 5555 Macedonia Road, Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
Melissa Joan Grigsby, 1501 Hemingway Circle, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
KEISER Keonna Yashica Tucker, 506 Bruce Wilson Drive, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
LAKE VILLAGE Terrian Loranzo and Gayla Vanessa Keys, 1320 S. Lakeshore Drive, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Cody Muehlhausen, 16120 Whippoorwill Lane, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Elmer Wilson IV, 3947 Wooddale Drive, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
Emma Blevens, 905 Abigail St., Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Jordan Godwin, 16120 Whippoorwill Lane, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Kamar D. and Kimberly S. Brasfield, P.O. Box 241524, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Karen L. Mothershed, P.O. Box 195294, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
Kendall Ford, 1723 S. Frank St., Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Marcus Lamonte Williams, 1420 Breckenridge Drive, Apt. 36, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
Melissa A. Morris, 1308 S. Taylor St., Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
Robert E. Corney IV, 38 Wedgeside Drive, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
Rodney D. and Jada J. McAdoo, 30 Berkshire Drive, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
Terrall L. Simmons, 1900 Reservoir Road, Apt. 1, Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
William M. Wilson, 2801 Loma Drive, Sept. 17, , Chapter 13.
LONOKE Patricia Ann Harris, 309 Lynn Lane, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Christopher Anthony Salazar, 10216 Richsmith Lane, Bldg. 1 Apt. 318, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Doris Collins, 8500 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
Jason Tonahill, 10722 Brown Road, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
MARION Hershel O. Higginbotham, 126 Shiloh Drive, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Shonika L. Jackson, P.O. Box 13834, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
MENA Leonard DeWayne Glover, 144 Bonner Cir, Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
MOUNT IDA Aaron Ray Hatton, P.O. Box 31, Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Cindy A. McDonald, 14008 Knighton Cove, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
Kenya R. Jiggetts, 4905 Alpha St., Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
Lamont Gray, 128 E. 22nd St., Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
Secoyah Thompson, P.O. Box 617, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
OMAHA Keith Thomas Darnell, 20623 Old Hwy 65, Sept. 17, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Tyrone Hamon, 117 Hale St., Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Stephen Owen Haizlip, 2000 Barnhill Road, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Adriana Guadalupe Hernandez, 1245 Humphrey St., Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
George Howard Ray, 1245 Humphrey St., Sept. 21, Chapter 13.
Jordan Christopher and Naisa Dawn Thomas, 2340 Mary Phelps Drive, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Jasmine La'phalan Quarles, 2520 W. 34th Ave., Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Senetra Stephens, 2718 Kenwood Drive, Apt. 14, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
PROCTOR Erica Ivy, 921 Miller Road, Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
RAVENDEN Zachory Boyd and Maegan Layne Taylor, 474 N. Anderson Road, Sept. 21, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Christopher G. Butler, 8121 Timberlake Loop, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Eugene Geter, 409 S. Fir St., Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
Jason J. Cox, 178 Sunset Drive, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
Michelle L. Stephenson, 10 Cathy Drive, Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Shari L. Jones, 11315 Woods Road, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
Shatanna D Givens, 19 Laramie Cove, Apartment A, Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Robert J. Soukup Jr., 219 A Ravenwood Road, Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
SMITHVILLE Shannon Allen Milligan, 430 Dogwood Circle, Sept. 20, Chapter 12.
STAR CITY Colby Jordan Bayird, 400 S. Drew, Sept. 19, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Glennettra D. Green, 204 Truman St., Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
TUCKERMAN Haylee Lashay See, 110 Jackson 367, Sept. 17, , Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Robin Renee Harvey, 2213 Rena Valley Circle, #13, Sept. 17, Chapter 13.
WEST HELENA Lakedia Moody, 409 St. Jean, Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Johnnie A. Lewis, P.O. Box 5256, Sept. 22, Chapter 13.
Justin Lee and Lindsey Ammons Freeman, 1108 Rich Road, Sept. 20, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Shakka N. Gibson, 512 S. Lee St., Sept. 20, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Thomas Edward and Jereline Atkins Parker, 492 U.S. 64 B, Sept. 16, Chapter 13.
POCOLA, Okla., Helen D. Swanson, 506 Durham Ave., Sept. 22, Chapter 7.
MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dwight Page, 5533 N. 32nd St., Sept. 16, Chapter 7.
Marchetta Gant, 5533 N. 32nd St., Sept. 16, Chapter 7.