Bikers roll in without an official Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hospitality businesses prepared for as many motorcycle enthusiasts as would visit the city if Bikes, Blues & BBQ had gone on as planned last week.

Businesses throughout Northwest Arkansas tried to draw in the ones who showed up despite the event's cancellation.

This year's rally, planned for Wednesday through Saturday, joined the long list of fundraising events for nonprofit groups canceled or postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Bikes and Blues touts itself as the world's largest charitable motorcycle rally with an estimated 300,000 attendees annually, about 170,000 of whom officials estimate come from out of town. The event has raised more than $3 million for local nonprofit groups in 20 years, according to the festival website.

The rally's board canceled the event last year out of concern for the covid-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to go on this year before the University of Arkansas pulled the permits a month ago allowing the rally to host its main stage on the east lot of Baum-Walker Stadium.

Administrators at Washington Regional Medical Center wrote letters to the city and university expressing concern over the hospital's ability to handle an influx of trauma patients associated with the rally on top of the number of covid-19 patients they were taking care of.

Several bikers came to town anyway, and motorcycle events in Rogers and Eureka Springs went on as planned.

Life Styles, a nonprofit group in Fayetteville which provides services to adults with disabilities, has received donations from the festival for a number of years. John Newman, the organization's executive director, said the money usually goes toward Special Olympics and activities programs for clients.

Those programs have been scaled back over the last year and half because of the pandemic. The organization didn't want to put the physical health of its clients in jeopardy by having programs out in the community with a pandemic going on, Newman said. Plus, much of the revenue supporting those programs waned because fundraising events across the region were canceled, he said.

Life Styles usually gets about $300,000 in donations and grants yearly, but during the pandemic, it's been more like $150,000, Newman said. Other funding sources from federal, state and local governments have stepped up to help the organization's overall operation, he said.

Missing the donation from Bikes and Blues -- a few thousand dollars each year -- hasn't had a significant impact on the organization individually, Newman said. But pairing that missing donation with several others prompted the reduction in program expenditures, he said.

"If it was a normal year, and we weren't able to get donations or have fundraisers but we were still providing all the programs and services, that would be more detrimental," Newman said.

Many of the city's hotels likely had 90% occupancy or were booked up through the weekend, said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of the city's tourism bureau, Experience Fayetteville. The numbers were comparable to years past when the rally was in full swing, she said.

There are about 2,300 hotel rooms in Fayetteville. Rawn said the bureau didn't see a dramatic uptick in cancellations once news came out the festival wasn't happening.

R.J. Austin, manager and bartender at Grub's Bar & Grille on West Avenue near Dickson Street, said the restaurant expected fewer bikers this year, but staffed as many people to work as it could anyway. The spot is a popular one for football viewing, and the restaurant figured it would be a busy weekend between people coming to watch the Razorbacks play against Texas A&M and whatever bikers came to town, he said.

"As far as business goes, we'll still be all right with the crowds coming," Austin said. "But I still think we're taking a pretty big hit by losing the Bikes, Blues & BBQ event. I think that goes for everybody down here on Dickson."

Bars and businesses in Eureka Springs held several events and rallies during the week. The official barbecue event for Bikes and Blues, Frisco Inferno, happened in Rogers even though the festival didn't. Rogers also held its Bikes on the Bricks event downtown. Pig Trail Harley-Davidson in Rogers hosted the Rally Off Exit 86, an event not officially associated with the festival, but typically taking place on the same days.

J.R. Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers, the city's tourism bureau, anticipated a significant amount of hotel bookings in the city, although most bookings were made within a 30-day window. The city will have a better idea on hotel occupancy after the end of the week, he said.

Rogers also had a number of concerts taking place at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion and the LPGA's Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship happening this week.

"Any influx of visitors is so important, not just in Rogers, but all of Northwest Arkansas, to support our hospitality industry, which is still trying to make its way back out of this pandemic," Shaw said.

Property owners on Dickson Street in Fayetteville said they didn't invite vendors to set up shop this year. Mel Collier said he discouraged his vendors from coming to the lot at Collier Drug Store because he couldn't guarantee it would be worth their effort. The vendors mostly come in from out of town and their expenses likely would exceed their revenue, he said.

Some of Collier's vendors went to Eureka Springs and Rogers, others didn't make the trip at all. Most vendors who come to Dickson Street travel from around the country and depend on events such as Bikes and Blues to make a living, Collier said.

"They canceled it basically 30 days before the event, and people had to scramble," he said. "They have to rebook, reschedule and find another way to make money or at least cover the cost of travel."

Riders make their way east Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally did not happen this year after the University of Arkansas rescinded permits for the event planned at Baum-Walker Stadium. Visit nwaonline.com/210926Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)