Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 14

Denesha Garlington, Conway, son.

Alicia Allmon and Carlos Bozeman, Little Rock, daughter.

Quinten and Kylie Sanders, Maumelle, son.

Sept. 15

Glenmarkus and Kia Walker, Little Rock, son.

Peyton and Laekyn Lane, Conway, daughter.

Dominique Douglas and Markeith McCoy, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 20

Nicholas and Coriana Gladden, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 22

Alexander and Haley Witkowski, Ward, daughter.

Garrett and Kaitlyn Beaty, Benton, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 24

Derik and Tiffany Brown, Benton, daughter.

Aug. 25

Jessica Brimer and Kenneth Smith, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 1

Cody and Kenzee Wineland, Bauxite, daughter.

Sept. 4

Anahi Hernandez, Perryville, son.

Sept. 5

Mariah Reed and Tommy Hunter Sr., Jacksonville, son.

Sept. 6

Dominique Williams, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 9

Michara Hadley, Little Rock, daughter.

Michael and Jacy Cagle, Bauxite, son.

Sept. 10

Julie Renfrow and Zachary Atkins, Little Rock, daughter.

Scarleth Hernandez, Little Rock, son.

Briana Rone and Zannarius Johnson, Beebe, son.

Sept. 13

Lillian Ratliff, Conway, son.

William and Kimberly Nail, Black Oak, son.

Mersadies Graviet and James Lemons, Heber Springs, daughter.

Sept. 15

Tia Crutchfield, Little Rock, daughter.

Stephanie Nelson and Thurman Bizzell Jr., Morrilton, daughter.

Sept. 17

Devin and Liza Bowers, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 18

Chance and Hillary Wilkerson, Mountain Home, son.

Sept. 21

Moniqua Pennington, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 22

Jordan and Shelly Wright, Prescott, daughter.