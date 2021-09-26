Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
CDI Contractors, 11819 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, $1,100,000.
ASI American Structures, 601 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $498,157.14.
Lambeth Construction, 900 W. Daisy Bates Drive, Little Rock, $285,000.
Butch Baur, 8107 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $244,000.
Dave Grundfest, 15200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $220,000.
Welspun, 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $120,000.
McGetrick Engineering, 10900 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $110,000.
RESIDENTIAL
H.A. Custom Homes, 35 Fallstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
H.A. Custom Homes, 29 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $348,000.
Chuck Hamilton Construction, 4416 S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $345,000.
Jack Hartsell Construction, 1 Sunset Point, Little Rock, $300,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 314 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $275,000.
Shantell Renee, 17 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 25 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.
Rausch-Coleman, 1 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $173,265.
Rausch-Coleman, 41 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $167,065.
Rausch-Coleman, 2 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $165,065.
Rausch-Coleman, 21 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $163,465.
Rausch-Coleman, 8 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $162,890.
Rausch-Coleman, 18 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $161,390.
Rausch-Coleman, 20 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $159,626.
Rausch-Coleman, 25 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $159,490.
Rausch-Coleman, 4 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $158,325.
Rausch-Coleman, 39 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $157,190.
Rausch-Coleman, 30 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $156,565.
Rausch-Coleman, 62 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $155,715.
Rausch-Coleman, 19 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $152,890.
Graham Smith Construction, 28 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
Rausch-Coleman, 22 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $144,640.
Michael A. Construction, 3120 S. Main St., Little Rock, $140,000.
Rausch-Coleman, 28 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $135,240.
James R. Mason, 1711 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $115,000.
Central Construction, 533 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $78,000