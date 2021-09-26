Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

CDI Contractors, 11819 Colonel Glenn, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

ASI American Structures, 601 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $498,157.14.

Lambeth Construction, 900 W. Daisy Bates Drive, Little Rock, $285,000.

Butch Baur, 8107 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $244,000.

Dave Grundfest, 15200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $220,000.

Welspun, 9301 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $120,000.

McGetrick Engineering, 10900 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $110,000.

RESIDENTIAL

H.A. Custom Homes, 35 Fallstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 29 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $348,000.

Chuck Hamilton Construction, 4416 S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $345,000.

Jack Hartsell Construction, 1 Sunset Point, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 314 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $275,000.

Shantell Renee, 17 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 25 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 1 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $173,265.

Rausch-Coleman, 41 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $167,065.

Rausch-Coleman, 2 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $165,065.

Rausch-Coleman, 21 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $163,465.

Rausch-Coleman, 8 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $162,890.

Rausch-Coleman, 18 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $161,390.

Rausch-Coleman, 20 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $159,626.

Rausch-Coleman, 25 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $159,490.

Rausch-Coleman, 4 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $158,325.

Rausch-Coleman, 39 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $157,190.

Rausch-Coleman, 30 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $156,565.

Rausch-Coleman, 62 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $155,715.

Rausch-Coleman, 19 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $152,890.

Graham Smith Construction, 28 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 22 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $144,640.

Michael A. Construction, 3120 S. Main St., Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 28 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $135,240.

James R. Mason, 1711 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $115,000.

Central Construction, 533 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $78,000