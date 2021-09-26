BUSINESS PEOPLE

ACCOUNTING

Jared Garner, has joined Garland & Greenwood CPAs and Advisors, PLLC as a staff accountant.

ARTS

Wildwood Park for the Arts announced the appointment Jerry Wild as the new chair of the board of directors. Amy Glover Bryant is the new vice-chair.

BANKING

The Board of Directors of Petit Jean State Bank and Petit Jean Bancshares, Inc. in Morrilton announced the addition of new members to the bank and holding company's board of directors: Brandi Cooper, Neil Corder, Karen Cree, Rich Moellers and Brandon Zinser.

FINANCE

Charles Gaba has become Merrill Lynch Wealth Management's market executive for the Memphis-Little Rock Market.

EDUCATION

Abdul Momin has been named assistant professor for agricultural engineering for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Agriculture.

INSURANCE

Martine Downs Pollard is Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield's vice president for the Northwest Arkansas market.

MEDICAL

Corey Johnson has joined the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as executive director of community outreach and engagement.

TECHNOLOGY

The Little Rock Technology Park Authority announced the appointment of Kevin W. Sexton, M.D. to the board of directors.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.