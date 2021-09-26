Carin Schoppmeyer: University of Arkansas calls Hogs together for honors

Arkansas Athletics, the Razorback Foundation and A Club got together Sept. 17 to laud and induct former University of Arkansas Razorback athletes into the 2020 and 2021 classes of the UA Sports Hall of Fame. The classes were combined for this year's salute as the pandemic prevented a gathering to honor the 2020 class last year.

The festivities included a luncheon in the Touchdown Club of the Frank Broyles Athletic Center on the UA campus and the induction ceremony that evening at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.The honorees were also recognized at the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Southern University football game the next day.

The mission of the UA Sports Hall of Honor is to "to pay tribute and extend recognition to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the honor and fame of the University of Arkansas and its athletic programs and to showcase the history and tradition of the Razorbacks. Inductees are elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club."

Members of the 2020 class are:

• Ralph Kraus, baseball, ;

• Jon Brittenum, football;

• Corey Beck, men's basketball, ;

• Ken Turner, football;

• Amanda McCurdy, women's golf, ; and

• Darren McFadden, football.

Members of the 2021 class are:

• Brian Wellman, men's track and field, ;

• Tiffany Woolley Moyer, softball, ;

• Clint McDaniel, men's basketball;

• George Stewart, football;

• Sandi Morris, women's track and field; and

• Robert Farrell, football, 1976-79.

"We are excited to once again celebrate an outstanding group of Razorback legends as part of the UA Sports Hall of Honor," Hunter Yurachek, UA vice chancellor and director of athletics, said prior to the induction. "Collectively, the members of the 2020 and 2021 class have compiled an impressive list of accomplishments. These men and women helped shape our program, while providing the Razorback Nation with countless memorable moments along the way.

Hunter Yurachek, UA vice chancellor and director of athletics (from left), stands with Corey Beck and Darren McFadden, Hall of Honor inductees, on Sept. 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Gerry Swan (left) and Bill Willmoth, Hall of Honor inductee, stand for a photo Sept. 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Hall of Honor inductee Ken and Cathey Turner (from left) and Kevin Trainor visit on Sept. 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Amanda McCurty, UA Hall of Honor inductee (center is joined) by Shawna Taylor (left) and Samantha Graham on Sept. 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Jon Brittenum (from left), Robert Farrell and Jon Brittenum Jr. attend the Hall of Honor luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

T. Scott Varady, Razorback Foundation executive director and general counsel (left) and Matt Trantham attend the Hall of Honor luncheon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Ralph Kraus, UA Hall of Honor inductee (from left), is joined by his daughter Lily Kraus and wife Wendy Kraus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)