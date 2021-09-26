Carin Schoppmeyer: University of Arkansas calls Hogs together for honors

Arkansas Athletics, the Razorback Foundation and A Club got together Sept. 17 to laud and induct former University of Arkansas Razorback athletes into the 2020 and 2021 classes of the UA Sports Hall of Fame. The classes were combined for this year's salute as the pandemic prevented a gathering to honor the 2020 class last year.
The festivities included a luncheon in the Touchdown Club of the Frank Broyles Athletic Center on the UA campus and the induction ceremony that evening at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.The honorees were also recognized at the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Southern University football game the next day.
The mission of the UA Sports Hall of Honor is to "to pay tribute and extend recognition to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the honor and fame of the University of Arkansas and its athletic programs and to showcase the history and tradition of the Razorbacks. Inductees are elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club."
Members of the 2020 class are:
• Ralph Kraus, baseball, ;
• Jon Brittenum, football;
• Corey Beck, men's basketball, ;
• Ken Turner, football;
• Amanda McCurdy, women's golf, ; and
• Darren McFadden, football.
Members of the 2021 class are:
• Brian Wellman, men's track and field, ;
• Tiffany Woolley Moyer, softball, ;
• Clint McDaniel, men's basketball;
• George Stewart, football;
• Sandi Morris, women's track and field; and
• Robert Farrell, football, 1976-79.
"We are excited to once again celebrate an outstanding group of Razorback legends as part of the UA Sports Hall of Honor," Hunter Yurachek, UA vice chancellor and director of athletics, said prior to the induction. "Collectively, the members of the 2020 and 2021 class have compiled an impressive list of accomplishments. These men and women helped shape our program, while providing the Razorback Nation with countless memorable moments along the way.
At a Glance
Luncheon and induction ceremony
Who: Razorback Foundation, UA Athletics
What: The 2020 and 2021 classes of UA Sports Hall of Honor were inducted.
When: Sept. 17
Where: Frank Broyles Athletic Center and Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
Information: (479) 443-9000, arkansasrazorbacks.com or razorbackfoundation.com