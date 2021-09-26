Club news: Calico Cut-Ups hold online quilt auction

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Sept. 30 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be on the Public Education Foundation.

Lunch is $15. Email the club for a link if you are interested in attending via live Zoom.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Springdale Post 2952, would like to invite students to participate in the annual Patriot's Pen essay and Voices of Democracy audio scholarship programs.

In past years, many Springdale students have advanced to VFW District, VFW State and VFW National and received recognition, acknowledgement and significant monetary awards.

The Patriot's Pen essay program is for middle school students grades 6-8, and the Voices of Democracy participants are grades 9-12.

Additionally, Springdale VFW annually awards a Teacher of the Year. This is a certificate and monetary award. Teachers will be awarded on three tiers: K-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Nomination letters will be accepted and considered from every school in the Springdale School District.

Mailing address for submissions is Randy George, 4405 Atchison Lane, Springdale 72762.

Information: (479) 601-5539 or vfw.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild of Bella Vista will hold its first online quilt auction Oct. 4-14 at www.getabidauctions.com/calicocutups. The auction is open to the public.

Education is the primary focus for the Calico Cut-Ups. Monies raised are used to help fund the annual Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship fund, to support the annual free Kids Quilt Kamp, monthly programs and quilting workshops. Also during each year, members make quilt contributions for area charitable groups like the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Children's Advocacy, Ronald McDonald House, Mercy Hospital for preemies, and even dog beds are made for the animal shelter.

Information: calicocutups.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a sacred music program at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista. Musicians William Barnett, tenor, and Debra Hall, pianist, will present "Sacred Music That Tells a Story."

Andante Music Club is affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs. The concert is free and open to all.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email Betty Pierce at bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be Billie Cash on "Living in the Present Moment." The feature will be musician Roy Clark. This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Oct. 8.

Reservations: Glenda at (479) 366-7562 or Dorothy at (479) 381-6516 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Oct. 7 on the Hyde Hollow and Bench Trail Loop hikes at Lake Leatherwood City Park near Eureka Springs. This hike is 5.7 miles with some possible wet sections in Hyde Hollow.

Meet at Lake Leatherwood Park near Eureka Springs at 9 a.m.

Information: Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193, email munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.

Solos

Solos is a group of widows and single women that meet from 9:30 a.m to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Bella Vista Community Church. The next meeting will be held Oct. 9. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train.

Reservations: (479) 855-1126 or Sue at (479) 855-0574.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled these upcoming programs:

"Data: What to do with it" is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Oct. 13.

"Computer Security for Regular People: Part 2" has been scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27.

"Installing WiFi Printers" has been scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 29.

Due to covid restrictions, classes will be limited to eight persons. To sign up for a class, go to the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Monday in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. In light of continuing covid-19 conditions, the club highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider attending the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Son's Chapel Quilters

Son's Chapel Quilters will hold a Craft Show Nov. 13-14 at the historic chapel on Arkansas 45 east of Fayetteville.

Son's Chapel was a community rural church, but no longer. It's maintained by the Son's Chapel Quilters, who sell their handmade quilts to take care of the historic building. There will be tours of the building, light refreshments and things to purchase.

Information: Email razwine@peoplepc.com.