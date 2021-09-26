'College GameDay' going to Athens for Arkansas' game at Georgia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas recorded college football’s most noteworthy victory on Saturday, 20-10 over No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium.

Next week, the Razorbacks will be featured in the sport’s most popular pregame show.

“College GameDay” will originate from Athens, Ga., prior to Arkansas’ game at Georgia next Saturday. The game between the No. 16 Razorbacks and No. 2 Bulldogs is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m., immediately following the show on ESPN.

It will be the first time Arkansas has played in the “College GameDay” game since 2006, when the Razorbacks defeated Tennessee 31-14 in Fayetteville.

Athens will host the show for the sixth time, and for the first time since Oct. 3, 2020. The Bulldogs will play in the show’s featured game for the 27th time, including the second time this year.

“College GameDay” was on location for Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 4.

Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt 62-0 on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Since the win over Clemson, the Bulldogs have defeated Alabama-Birmingham, South Carolina and Vanderbilt by a combined score of 158-20.

Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) matched its best start since 2003 with the win over the Aggies. The Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M.