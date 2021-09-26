Downtown board applauds member

Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. recently recognized George Cotton on being honored at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Cotton is a Downtown Development board member, according to the agency's newsletter.

Cotton, vice chancellor for institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, is one of three recipients of the award.

"Congratulations George," a spokesman said.

Cockrum joins development panel

The Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. Board of Directors recently welcomed new board member, Leigh Cockrum. Cockrum is the office manager/HR adviser with Go Forward Pine Bluff, according to the Downtown Development newsletter.

Before joining the board she has served on Downtown Development's committees for Pop Up in the Bluff and Downtown Alive Pine Bluff.

"We look forward to her serving on the board," a spokesman said.

Senior center offers weekly meals

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available Sept. 27-Oct.1 are:

Monday -- Pasta with meat sauce, Italian vegetable blend, green salad, garlic bread, pineapple, and milk.

Tuesday -- Tuna salad on wheat bread, broccoli slaw, baked chips, fresh orange, and milk.

Wednesday -- Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, steamed cabbage, cornbread, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Thursday -- Mexican chicken, Southwestern corn, zucchini, bread stick, cookie, and milk.

Friday -- Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.