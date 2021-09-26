A host of supporters came out for the 2021 Woman of Inspiration Patron Party honoring Gene Jones.

The elegant event, held Sept. 16 at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, was the precursor to the main fundraiser, scheduled for Oct. 6. Both events are benefits for the Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

Jones, a Danville native, is a philanthropist and wife of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Attendees -- some of whom said they hadn't had the chance to enjoy such an event since the onset of the covid pandemic -- mingled in the Grand Hall as well as outside in the gardens during the cocktail reception.

They then sat down to a dinner of chicken picatta with lemon caper sauce, followed by classic cheesecake with wild blueberry sauce.

Donna Terrell of KLRT, Fox 16, was mistress of ceremonies for the evening's program, which included a glimpse into the workings of the Children's Advocacy Centers; remarks by Gene Jones (and later, Jerry Jones); a live auction, made livelier by auctioneer Gaylen McGee; and informal modeling of a special collection of after-five dresses by Toccin NY.

The Children's Advocacy Centers are community-based facilities designed to reduce trauma to child survivors of physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams