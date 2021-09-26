Elisabeth Butterfield Whitbeck Louis Clifford Wood

Elisabeth Butterfield Whitbeck became the bride of Louis Clifford Wood at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The Rev. Stuart Hubbard Hoke officiated.

Parents of the bride are Elisabeth Townsend Rowland and Frank Butterfield Whitbeck, both of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Elizabeth and Samuel Carson Rowland and the late Beverly and Frank Lynn Whitbeck, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Phyllis Louise and the late Dr. James Clifford Wood of Dallas. His grandparents are Hazel Virginia and the late Louis Blackwell Read and the late Shirley Ann and the late William Clifford Wood, all also of Dallas.

Nuptial music was by organist Timothy Allen.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a lace gown. The fitted bodice had thin shoulder straps embellished with lace and the skirt had a scalloped lace hem. She carried a colorful bouquet of roses, hydrangeas, delphinium, orchids and tulips.

The bride's sister, Selby Whitbeck Boyd, served as matron of honor, and best man was Brandon Robert Tomes of McKinney, Texas. Also attending the bride and groom at the altar were the bride's brothers, Jackson Forbes Whitbeck and Richard Wallace Whitbeck, and her niece Catherine Wallace Whitbeck; and the groom's sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn Grace and David Edward Klimczak, and his nephew, Zachary Clifford Cochran, all of Seabrook, Texas.

The wedding party remained seated during the ceremony.

The bridal party included Dr. Amy Brotherton Polansky of Providence, R.I.; Dr. Bita Zahedi of Boston; Elise Anastasia Hahn of New York; Elizabeth Arnett Barrett, Katherine Grace Landrieu and Kelsey Stroud Bailey, all of Washington; Gino Bradley Goss, Leslie Elizabeth Rogers and Perry Elizabeth Keller, all of Little Rock; Haley Elizabeth Hebert of Chicago; Holly Sales Wilson of Rogers; Katie Rose Norman of New Orleans; and Tess Maree O'Brien of Sydney.

Flower girl and ring bearers were Charlotte Shurgar Whitbeck and Sheppard Samuel Whitbeck, both of Little Rock, niece and nephew of the bride; and Andrew Blackwell Cochran of Seabrook, nephew of the groom.

Serving as groomsmen were Hunter Ford Gilliland of New York; Kyle Joseph Rotet, Phillip Bland Lucas III and John Dale Sloan III, all of Houston; and Thomas Andrew Thornton of McKinney.

A reception was held at Dreamland Ballroom which was decorated with jewel tone furniture and colorful arrangements of wildflowers. Music was by White Ford Bronco of Washington.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in political science and business from Boston University and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard. She is chief of staff and director of public policy at Winrock International.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in history and philosophy from Texas Tech University and a master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University. He is a special agent at the U.S. Department of State and serves as a reservist in the United States Marines.

After a wedding trip to Comporta, Portugal, the couple will live in Washington.