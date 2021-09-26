Ex-ed lawyer now Fayetteville School District's counsel

Mary Claire Hyatt, formerly an attorney for the Arkansas Department of Education, is the new general counsel for the Fayetteville School District.

"We are very happy to welcome Mary Claire Hyatt to our administrative team," Superintendent John L Colbert said last week. "She comes to us with impressive credentials, especially in education law, and we are confident that she will be an excellent addition to our team."

At the state agency, much of Hyatt's work centered on evaluation of requests made by traditional school systems, charter school systems and charter school applicants on compliance with state laws and rules, and their requests for waivers of state rules and laws.

Hyatt earned her bachelor's degree in American Studies from Hendrix College and her law degree from the W.H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, graduating magna cum laude.

Before her service with the Arkansas Department of Education, Hyatt was an attorney for Legal Aid of Arkansas.

Hyatt is one of two attorneys to leave the state agency in recent weeks. Taylor Dugan resigned to move to North Carolina.