Factors that make our cities livable

Is bigger better? Well, certainly! That's what you say if you are a Chamber of Commerce executive in an Arkansas city where the population has increased.

They tout the jobs that have been created, and the increased sales tax figures. They are saying that having more people is a recipe for living in wonderland. Really?

If more is better, then the most attractive places to live would be China, Japan, and India. Anybody want to immigrate to those bigger population places? We might could get you a job in Tokyo as a subway door packer--you know, the guys who shove passengers into the car to make sure every inch of space is filled. No, you aren't interested?

Some things are better when they are big, but more people is not what makes for a superior quality of life.

I'm not trashing northwest Arkansas, because with its growth it has implemented some great amenities. But the focus on jobs, jobs, and more jobs for the rest of the state and the attitude that a better quality of life is the result of more people has been crammed down our throats until I'm about to pop.

What makes northwest Arkansas hum is not just more folks living in the hills. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, a series of interconnected bike and hiking trails, and enviable restaurant and entertainment options are what we should be looking to emulate.

Quality of life comes from having people who understand that life is more than a job. For decades surveys from around the world have shown that the happiest people live in countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, and that's not because of how many live in those countries. The United States is well down on the list.

Population growth by itself creates a sorry quality of life if it is out of control. Most of the under-developed countries in the world are struggling to maintain any quality of life standards, because with modern medical practices, a woman who might have 10 children in her lifetime 100 years ago would see only two to four reach maturity. But today infant mortality in these countries has dropped, the host of diseases that killed millions is under control, and the result is a runaway population explosion.

There are some Third World countries which with global warming and drought are having difficulty feeding their people.

What direction should the rest of Arkansas take? It seems even Little Rock's growth has slowed, which caused the shaking of some heads, as if that's a bad thing.

If you look at quality of life in the most prosperous areas of our country and worldwide, you can readily see that simple amenities such as trees, trails, clean air, parks, and clean water are paramount in their planning for growth.

Let's look at Santa Fe, N.M., located in a southwest desert environment. Its wide landscaped boulevards bring visitors into a pleasant central part of town with gorgeous public spaces, fine restaurants, art galleries, shopping, and other amenities. Santa Fe is not looking for companies that would create jobs; it is welcoming residents who are looking for a quality life. Industrial plants and large animal farms within the city limits are tightly controlled. And Santa Fe is blossoming.

Here in Arkansas, we have a moderate climate with abundant rain, and that gives us the opportunity to live in a wooded natural paradise. So how are we doing?

If we give ourselves the grade we deserve, it would resemble the colored covid-19 infections map. Some areas would stand out, but as a whole it would point out the majority of Arkansas is just about where we are in covid vaccinations: near the bottom.

It's a matter of priorities. Chicago placed trees as a city priority a decade or so back and had a goal to plant one million trees. It accomplished that in record time, and then the city sponsored a giveaway of trees that it would plant in residents' yards.

We're not in the same ballpark as Chicago or other progressive cities. As I look at El Dorado and see trees cut down for no reason, offers to plant trees in blighted areas ignored, a glaring need for a sign ordinance, and only minimal underground utilities, it is obvious the city's attitude is that those items are fluff. We don't live up to the Natural State motto.

It's not only El Dorado. Most of our towns and cities are designed not for quality but for convenience. Scraped-off lots without a sprig of grass and an attitude that trees are in the way are how most towns treat their urban environments. Underground utilities, minimal or no sign ordinances, and littered highways are what we see in the Natural State.

Yes, we need good-quality jobs in our state, which would give us a steady population growth, but until we improve our quality of life, we will continue to bring up the bottom in most categories. We can do better, but until the average Arkansawyer gets a quality-not-quantity attitude about the condition in our state, we'll be right there down at the bottom of the list.

You can make a difference. Will you?

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.