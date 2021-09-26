Former two-sport Razorback, Sagely, 89, dies

FORT SMITH -- Whether playing on offense or defense for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Floyd Sagely caught the ball.

As a senior in 1953, Sagely led the University of Arkansas and the Southwest Conference with 30 receptions for 542 yards and 3 touchdowns. A first-team All-SWC pick, Sagely also had a team-high three interceptions for the 1953 Razorbacks for 51 return yards.

Sagely, the last Razorback to be a three-year starter on the varsity teams for football (1951-53) and basketball (1951-54), died Tuesday night in Fort Smith. He was 89.

"I know Floyd Sagely was one of the greatest athletes we've ever had at the University of Arkansas," said Harold Horton, a football player, assistant coach and administrator at Arkansas. "He loved the Razorbacks and he'll be greatly missed."

Sagely, who also played in the NFL, was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 1997.

"There goes the last of the iron men," Henry Iba, the legendary Oklahoma State basketball coach said when Sagely graduated from the UA, Arkansas Gazette sports columnist Orville Henry wrote in 1985.

Sagely, a member of Arkansas' all-decade football team for the 1950s, played three seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Cardinals before retiring from pro football to go into the oil and gas business. Between stints with the 49ers and Cardinals, Sagely served in the U.S. Army in 1955.

Among Sagely's teammates at Arkansas and with the Cardinals was Pat Summerall, a kicker who became a renowned television sports broadcaster.

Sagely served on the Arkansas State Golf Association's board for nine years in the 1980s, including being president for three years.

Born in Rudy, Sagely was a four-sport star at Van Buren High School, where he competed in football, basketball, baseball and track and field.

After retiring from the NFL in 1958, Sagely started in the oil and gas business as a landman for various companies. In 1962 he formed his own oil and gas exploration company that continues to operate as Floyd E. Sagely Properties, Ltd. in Fort Smith.

In the mid-1960s, Sagely was one of three founders of the first Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizations in Arkansas.

Sagely is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jimmie Lou; son, Floyd E. Sagely, Jr. and two grandsons, Weston and Colton Sagely of Fort Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held.

Donations in Sagely's name may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, Ark., 72202 or Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club, 8800 Dallas St., Fort Smith, Ark., 72903.