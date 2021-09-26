Four freshmen at UA college recognized as Sturgis Fellows

Four freshmen have been named Sturgis Fellows in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The entering class members, all Arkansans, are:

• Nicholas Harp of Berryville in Carroll County. The Berryville High School graduate plans to major in political science and aspires to work in the field of education policy. His parents are Claudia and Justin Harp.

• Haven Jackson of Little Rock in Pulaski County. Jackson is a graduate of Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District. She plans to study humanities or social sciences. Her parents are Gwendolyn and Ricky Jackson.

• Macy James of Calico Rock in Izard County. A graduate of Calico Rock High School, James plans to major in music education. She wants to create braille music curriculum while teaching at a school for the blind and being an advocate for blind musicians. Her parents are Lisa and Brian James.

• Trinity Tipton of Nashville in Howard County. She graduated from Nashville High School and plans to major in anthropology, minor in political science and later attend law school. Her parents are Denise and Loyd Woodruff, and Sunshine and Will Tipton.

The Sturgis Fellowship awards each student $72,000 over four years to cover the expense of tuition, room and board; educational tools, such as computer hardware and software, and high-quality musical instruments; professional journals; and participation at academic conferences.

Sturgis Fellows must pursue a major within Fulbright College, complete an intensive academic program and graduate with honors. They are encouraged to study abroad.

The fellowships are made possible by the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.