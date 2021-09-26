Haitians opt to bide time in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico -- As U.S. authorities moved out the last of the more than 14,000 migrants gathered beside a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands of other Haitians who were en route to the border from South America were realizing their time window to make it to the United States had closed.

So now, as they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in the countries they find themselves in, get work and wait until the next opportunity to head north.

Violene Marseille, her husband and two children were on a bus heading north through central Mexico when they received messages warning them their destination on the U.S.-Mexico border was no longer a safe place to cross.

Other Haitians already in Ciudad Acuna and Del Rio, Texas, were telling them the U.S. was flying people back to Haiti. More than 320 people were sent Port-au-Prince on three flights soon after.

Stepping off their bus in the bustling station of the northern industrial and transportation hub of Monterrey, Marseille spotted Mexican immigration agents and hurried to the Casa INDI migrant shelter. A trip they had started more than two months earlier in Santiago, Chile, was over for now, less than 140 miles from the U.S. border.

"We spent $4,000, our entire savings, to make it to the United States, but now with what is happening in the United States, it's better we stay here in Monterrey" in Mexico, Marseille said. "We want to work."

In 2016, she arrived in Santiago, Chile, looking for better opportunities than she found in Haiti. Marseille legalized her status in Chile -- she still has legal residency -- and found a job with a cleaning company that worked in hospitals. In Chile, they settled in to work, save and raise their family, but eventually making it to the United States was the goal.

A conservative government in Chile made them feel less secure, and Marseille saw policy changes she thought could hurt them down the road, even with their legal status.

So in July, she decided it was time to resume the journey to the U.S. They set out on a voyage by plane, bus and foot that took them through 10 countries, following instructions shared by others via WhatsApp and Facebook.

Like tens of thousands of other migrants this year, they hiked through the treacherous Darien Gap, a dense, lawless jungle that divides Colombia and Panama.

"On the trip, they stole my wedding ring," Marseille said. "I saw how they assaulted girls and women, it was horrible."

The family -- Marseille, her husband John Telisma, a 3-year-old son born in Chile and an 8-year-old daughter born in Haiti -- was already well into Mexico, headed north from the capital, when the news from Del Rio forced a change of plans.

Violene Marseille, 36, from Haiti, poses for a portrait in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after traveling from Chile where she and her family have lived for years. Marseille, her husband and two children were on a bus north through central Mexico when they received messages warning that their destination on the U.S.-Mexico border was no longer a safe place to cross. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon)

Ana Estache, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, poses for a photo with her two-year-old son in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after traveling from Chile where they lived before. Estache, 43, who traveled with her husband and two children, said has considered returning to Chile, but said she still dreams of getting to the U.S. for a chance at a better life. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon)