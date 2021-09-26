During the early 1800s, philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel offered his relatively esoteric theory of human interaction called the Hegelian Dialectic.

Some today view Hegel's philosophy, wrote Paulie Doyle of the website Logically, "as an instrument of social control used by a shadowy cabal bent on implementing a New World Order." Read and decide for yourself if you believe the man was either full of sauerkraut and bratwurst or a wizened soothsayer.

The theory goes like this, Doyle wrote: "Dark forces contrive a crisis, which causes outrage or instills fear in the public. Afterwards, a solution to restore public order is proposed. New laws and policies that are enacted, however, covertly serve the purpose that the dark forces wanted all along: the enslavement of humanity."

This approach triggers a form of mass mind control that directs an oblivious, overly trusting public toward tyranny and oppression.

Unfortunately, I see Hegel's way of thinking today being embraced in our nation in a way never previously seen. Trust in government has understandably tanked among millions of dubious Americans as they watch crisis after crisis unfold (created largely by questionable governmental decisions) that most likely will have enduring negative impact on individual liberties and American society as a whole in the coming years.

Brodey scores again

Whenever I read of young people today going above and beyond to help others, I want to share that account with my valued readers. Today's youth don't get enough credit for the goodness they exhibit day in and day out.

The latest example comes from a meme on social media that told of how Harrison Golden Goblin running back and linebacker Brodey Gilliam pulled over along busy U.S. 65 the other day to help a woman whose car was disabled and still smoking after having struck a deer.

Holly Lott Duck was with her four-month-old infant and 8-year-old when the deer slammed into her car, injuring her hand and leaving her stranded along the four-lane highway. Cars and trucks flew past, oblivious to their plight.

Only Gilliam chose to pull aside and offer help in getting Duck's vehicle turned off, then stayed to comfort the children until Duck's husband and police arrived.

"I know God put Brodey in the right place at the right time," said Duck.

Good for Brodey and all the youth across Arkansas who display such concern for others. They earn and deserve our praise.

Pope on abortion

I was intrigued to see Pope Francis say he'd never knowingly given communion to a pro-abortion politician who claims Catholicism as their faith.

Yet the Associated Press also quoted him the other day saying the church cannot issue communion to that person since abortion is considered murder in the eyes of the church.

"If you have an abortion, you kill," he said. "That's why the church is so tough on this issue, because if you accept this, you accept homicide daily."

Even a weeks-old embryo is a human life that must be protected, he added.

Since this situation would include President Joe Biden, a professed Catholic, along with California Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, I detect a distinct conflict between what the politicians claim as their abiding faith and the statements of their pope. How about you, valued readers?

Bits o' wisdom

It's rightly said that we never learn much by always talking. It's crucial to take time, simply listen and observe in order to achieve our fullest potential.

With that in mind, I collect bits and pieces of wisdom. Below are a few I felt worthy of your consideration.

"Silence in the face of evil is evil itself, for not to speak is, in effect, to speak. And not to act is to act."

"Justice can never be served until those who are unaffected become as outraged as those who are."

"I'd rather live as if there is a God and die to discover there isn't, than to live as if there isn't and discover there is."

"Truth doesn't mind being questioned, while a lie doesn't like being challenged."

"Everything supposedly 'free' is actually paid for by someone who works."

"It's far better to be kicked by the truth than kissed with lies."

"To avoid disappointment, accept people for who they are rather than what they could be."

"Allow things to come and go. Those that are meant to stay will stay."

"Don't be quick to believe what you hear. Lies spread faster than truth."

"When another is rude, keep a smile on your face. In reflecting joy you take away their power."

"You cannot do ugly things to people and expect a beautiful life. Positives never arise from negatives."

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Finally, from visionary George Orwell who gave us his prescient book "1984" about futuristic society: "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped."

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.