High school football recap

33 and counting

Bentonville's long conference winning streak is still intact.

The Tigers won their 33rd consecutive 7A-West game Friday when they flurried past Springdale Har-Ber 41-21. Ironically, it was Har-Ber that last handed the Tigers a loss in league play back on Oct. 17, 2016. Bentonville (3-1, 1-0) wasn't in danger of that happening again after sprinting out to a 27-7 lead by halftime. The Wildcats did creep within 34-21 in the second half but didn't get any closer than that.

Running back Josh Ficklin turned in a huge performance on the ground for Bentonville. The junior ran a whopping 37 times for 270 yards and 5 touchdowns. His run total alone was more than three times as much as the 80 rushing yards Har-Ber finished with as a team.

Just the opposite

Rogers Heritage, like Bentonville, keeps streaking in the 7A-West. The difference for the War Eagles, though, is that their run is trending in the wrong direction.

Heritage (0-4, 0-1) has been beaten in its last 26 conference contests after losing to Springdale 31-20 on Friday. The War Eagles' last league victory came on Oct. 6, 2017, against Van Buren when they pulled out a 29-28 victory in overtime.

Since 2015, Heritage has won just two league games. The other victory was a 28-18 conquest over Bentonville West in what was the Wolverines' inaugural varsity season in 2016. The War Eagles will look to end their skid this week when they host Springdale Har-Ber.