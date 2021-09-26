Hornets put a 45-6 sting on Cardinals

CAMDEN -- Playing only its third game of the season, Dollarway struggled to get much offense going to open Conference 3A-6 play.

Camden Harmony Grove posted a 45-6 win Friday, sending the Cardinals to a 1-2 start on the season. Dollarway scored for the first time since beating Helena-West Helena Central 26-12 on Aug. 27, two weeks after enduring a 35-0 loss at Texarkana.

The Hornets improved to 2-2 and 1-0 in the conference, winning for the first time since blanking Junction City 39-0 on Aug. 27.

Dollarway's next game is at home against Rison on Oct. 2.