In latest proposal, Hot Springs incumbents could keep their districts with new city redistricting map

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs city directors who are displaced from their districts by decennial redistricting are ineligible to serve the remainder of their terms, officials said.

It's a provision the city was unaware of when it presented a working map earlier this month that placed two city directors outside their current districts.

So, a draft of a map presented Tuesday night keeps all incumbent city directors in their current districts. It's one of several working maps that have been presented to the board as the city prepares to redraw its political lines in accordance with population shifts recorded by the 2020 census.

Hot Springs has a city manager form of government. In that kind of municipal government, an elected board hires an executive to carry out day-to-day administrative operations.

Hot Springs' city manager, Bill Burrough, told the Hot Springs Board of Directors on Tuesday night that the city thought District 3 Director Marcia Dobbs-Smith, whose term runs through 2024, and District 5 Director Karen Garcia, whose term runs through 2022, could stay on the city's governing board if redistricting placed their addresses outside of their districts' current configurations.

Burrough said the city has since learned that displaced city directors aren't allowed to complete their terms. The state code's city manager form of municipal government chapter doesn't address displaced city directors, but the cities of the first-class chapter does.

It states: "If any duly elected council member shall cease to reside in the ward from which he or she was elected, that person shall be disqualified to hold the office and a vacancy shall exist which shall be filled as prescribed by law."

City Attorney Brian Albright said that when the city manager form of government chapter is silent on an issue, the cities of the first-class chapter is applied.

"We looked at one map that did encompass taking all of Quapaw-Prospect and moving that to District 1, but that unseats one of our incumbents," said Burrough, referring to Dobbs-Smith, whose Quapaw Avenue neighborhood would be in District 1 under one of the maps presented earlier this month.

"That's not something I wanted to do as staff. It puts staff in a very awkward position," he told the board Tuesday. "I don't believe staff should be in a position that we remove an incumbent director. I think that's something that as an elected body you would tell us that that's your priority. I think this map is very workable and keeps all incumbents in place and meets the guidelines."

Burrough said the city could present a final redistricting map for the board to consider at its Oct. 5 business meeting. The item for action could wait until the Oct. 19 meeting, giving the public time to review it and submit comments. A public hearing could also be held Oct. 19, he said.

According to the 2020 census, 37,930 people were living in the city April 1 of last year. That's the date the U.S. Census Bureau uses to determine where people are living when they're counted for the decennial census. Dividing the city's population by six, the number of city director districts, sets a target population of 6,321 per district.

District 1 in northern Hot Springs, District 2 at the city center and District 3 in west-central Hot Springs will have to be expanded to meet the target number. District 1 is 1,007 people short of the target number. District 2 needs an additional 613 people, and District 3 needs 782 more people.

The populations in Districts 4, 5 and 6 are over the target number. District 5 is 1,508 people over the target, an overage owing to the more than 600 acres the city annexed along the Hot Springs Creek Basin of Lake Hamilton in 2018. The city's 2015 annexation of the Twin Points and Burchwood Bay areas contributed to District 4 being 772 people over the target.

According to the 2020 census, the city's population grew by 2,737 from 2010-20. The 2010 target population was 5,865 per district. The city said a district's population can be 5% higher or lower than the target number.

The map presented Tuesday keeps Dobbs-Smith in District 3 and puts its population within 5% of the target by expanding it south into District 4. The District 4 area bound by Seventh Street to the west, Third Street to the east and Oaklawn Street to the south would become part of District 3. Hawthorne Street would be the new dividing line for Districts 1 and 3, replacing the current line at Orange Street.

"We kept Quapaw-Prospect at the same dividing line it had in the 2010 decennial with the exception of a block on Hawthorne that moved over into District 1," Burrough told the board.

A map presented last week expanded District 2 to the eastern city limits, a configuration City Clerk Harmony Morrissey told the board would give the district a shape resembling the outline of a razorback and allow it to grow through annexation. Under the current map, the five other districts encircle District 2.

The map presented Tuesday keeps District 2's eastern boundary at Honeycutt Street, cutting off the razorback snout from the earlier working map. It expanded the district south, into the District 1 area that extends to Ridgeway Street, and eliminates the reverse C-shaped part of District 1 that wraps around Honeycutt Street.

Best practices encourage mapmakers to draw districts with compact shapes and to avoid drawing irregularly shaped political boundaries. Morrissey told the board last week that courts might take an unfavorable view of the current map's reverse C.

"That's about to get into a shape that may not withstand legal scrutiny if it bends any further or wraps around anymore," she said.

The map presented Tuesday also moved District 2 into the District 5 area bound by Ridgeway to the north, Apache Street to the east, Malvern Avenue to the west and Shawnee Street to the south; and the District 6 area bound by Ridgeway to the north, Pauline Street to the east and Apache to the west.

The map also expanded District 2 into the northwest part of District 5 from Central Avenue west to Sonnet and Bell streets.

"The core of all six districts remain the same, or as close to the existing map as we can make those," Burrough told the board. "The districts are as compact as we can make them and continuing to keep all of the other principles in place for redistricting that we discussed last week. These are as close as we can get from what we heard from the board and keep those principles and primary considerations for redistricting in place."