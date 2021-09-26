Incorporations

Benton County

Gameroom Entertainment LLC, Nakeisha Ford, 5708 W. Stoney Creek Drive, Rogers

Hooe's LLC, Jason Paul Hooe, 9700 Mill Dam Road, Bentonville

Hall N Bread Inc., Mark D. Hall, 1408 N.E. Young Ave., Bentonville

Summit Adventure Rental LLC, Taylor Faught, 21225 Abberley Lane, Siloam Springs

Coler Hilltop House Group LLC, Chandra Perkins, 11715 Peach Orchard Road, Bentonville

OLCNWA PLLC, Robert Macleod, 1800 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Matrix Rubbers LLC, Shincy Jolly, 4604 S.W. Birmingham St., Bentonville

Sdg - New Brand LLC, Terry L. Sims, 1400 S.W. Falkirk Run Ave., Bentonville

Lone Oak Welding LLC, Jared Frye, 20214 Fisher Ford Road, Siloam Springs

Brock Solid Unlimited LLC, Kendall Brock, 5501 S. 60th Place, Rogers

Outsourcing With Jordan LLC, Jordan Leigh Anglin, 906 Charing Cross, Cave Springs

Ywam Oak Haven, Bryan W. Riley, 1325 Avery Place, Siloam Springs

Dude & Dude Sports LLC, Ryan Robish, 1472 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton

Massage Studio 10 LLC, Kim Montero, 300 Janda Drive, Rogers

Creative Drive Us LLC, Dana Smith, 801 S.W. 12th St., Bentonville

Redsoil LLC, Jonathan Arnold Johnson, 15881 Sunrise Road, Gravette

Neighbors Of Green Acres LLC, George R. Rhoads, 119 S. Second St., Rogers

C&W Operations PLLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Performance Concrete Coatings LLC, Tianne R. Malloy, 1106 N. Flamingo Road, Rogers

XNA Development LLC, Emily Westphal, 5907 W. Shores Ave., Cave Springs

TRG Real Estate Inc., Stephen L. Rosser, 1625 Winters St., Pea Ridge

Glo With It LLC, Gloria Palazzolo, 104 S.E. Executive Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Harvey Holdings LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Drone Aerial Pros LLC, Cal Charles Woodford, 1 Airton Circle, Bella Vista

Quality Painting & More LLC, Evelyn Amaya, 6103 S. 39th Place, Rogers

Crossmar Industrial Park South Property Owners Association Inc., E. Conner McNair, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Vascular One LLC, James Dabney Carr, 219 Winesap Lane, Bentonville

Capricorn Crush LLC, Madison Chun Vogt, 6717 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Weight Loss Surgery Selector LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Star Notary NWA LLC, David V. Ricciardelli, 2 Yates Drive, Bella Vista

Shreem Construction LLC, Rohit Chaturvedi, 4607 S.W. Crossbow Circle, Bentonville

Epic Family DS LLC, Kathleen Ellen Wood Seals, 1006 N.W. Princeton Square, Bentonville

Taylor Life LLC, Robert James Taylor, 6221 S. 28th St., Rogers

KJC Properties LLC, Cheryl R. Whatley, 11448 Southridge Road, Pea Ridge

Tidy Spaces NWA LLC, Kenneth Whaley, 7 Morganshire Drive, Bella Vista

Integrity Mobile RV Services LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Hawg Wild Roofing LLC, Shane Hall, 6101 S. 38th St., Rogers

Spruce Grove Media LLC, Tyler James Granlund, 610 Chaparral St., Centerton

BV Way Properties LLC, Phillip Jacobs, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

J.A. Frus LLC, Julie Ann Frus, 804B Greenfield St., Rogers

Alyssa Enterprises LLC, Alyssa Simpson, 600 S Promenade Blvd., Apt. 1703, Rogers

Deborah Bowen Enterprises LLC, Deborah Abigail Bowen, 1012 Richards St., Pea Ridge

AHA Marketing LLC, Amber Holly Azbill, 1521 Park St., Lowell

AW Enterprises LLC, Amy Renee White, 7020 W. Brookview Road, Rogers

Natural Dam Pastures LLC, Shaun Senter, 5400 S. Altamonte Road, Rogers

Lagniappe Bistro & Market LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Tracy Electric LLC, Jason Tracy, 4211 S.W. Laurel Hill Ave., Bentonville

Vishwajit Holdings LLC, Himabindu Sreepathy, 6016 S. 39th St., Rogers

Raagarachana Holdings LLC, Himabindu Sreepathy, 6016 S. 39th St., Rogers

Southern Tow Services LLC, Anthony Wayne Glass, 1631 Rosewood Lane, Siloam Springs

Perch Properties LLC, Rebecca Ann Hartmann, 1726 W. Broadway Place, Rogers

Jt Retail Solutions LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Holiday Partners LLC, Meghan Burnett, 1008 N.W. J St., Suite J, Bentonville

Neighbors NWA LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Colton Dean Roof Inc., Colton Dean Arnold, 6601 S.W. Mallet Road, Bentonville

Payne For Arkansas, Gregory F. Payne, 3908 S.W. Peachwood Drive, Bentonville

Adam Tech Co. LLC, Corban Adam Beach, 2800A N. Teresa Drive, Siloam Springs

Ttt & Dfloyd LLC, Darlene Floyd, 1140 Elizabeth Drive, Bentonville

Carroll County

Maggy Motors LLC, Samuel Escobedo Valdez, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Whitcraft Enterprises Inc., David Whitcraft, 11792 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Whitcraft Holdings LLC, David Whitcraft, 11792 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Madison County

TF Integrated Financial Management LLC, Teresa Lynee Ferrell, 406 Maple St., No. 8, Huntsville

Mares Auto Repair LLC, Francisco Mares Diaz, 305 Lavarge Ave., Huntsville

Ollie's Shop LLC, Raegan Olivia Williams, 274 Madison 8654, Huntsville

Washington County

Jollys Ice Creams LLC, Bryan Jolly Huckaba, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bike Collective LLC, Matthew Brian Spence, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Galaxy Entertainment LLC, Shannon Ray Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Pop Virtual Co. LLC, Britney Estell Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

C.A. Bowen Trucking LLC, Cheney Bowen, 20684 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln

Bonfire Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Incredible Vacations Travel Agency LLC, Dorothy Alexis Lind, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Karen Grumme-Rodriguez LLC, Karen Grumme-Rodriguez, 3755 Laural Ridge, Springdale

Giant Oak Investments LLC, Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove

Rbestlife LLC, Shawn Stigge, 4302 E. Ashley Lane, Fayetteville

W Q Hauling LLC, Wendell Quesenberry, 22579 W. War Eagle Road, Springdale

J-Pat Propoerties Inc., Joel L. Treat, 2807 Colton Drive, Springdale

Self Made Trucking LLC, Cordorian Revels, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

ARGMF Park Meadows LLC, Josh Carson , 4058 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville

Moose & Mamba Properties LLC, Stefan Blake Daily, 4403 S. Thompson St., Suite 1, Springdale

Wood Like New Of NWA LLC, Connor White, 1753 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Bellwether NWA LLC, Clinton Orr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

New Meta LLC, Nathan Wideman, 20641 Hillcrest Drive, Springdale

Bulldog Chill Treat Shop LLC, Logan Kyle Emery, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Laundry Mom's LLC, Shanna L. Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Granite Planet LLC, Jason M. Preston, 3509 Birchwood Ave., Springdale

Colson Strategies LLC, Landen Wayne Colson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ad Ferrington Enterprise LLC, Arnold Dwayne Ferrington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

JKF Properties LLC, Jonathan Fry, 3724 N. Jules Verne Ave., Fayetteville

Alba's Utility Construction LLC, Juan Eduardo Alba, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot H22, Springdale

Everything Baked Potatoe And A Slice Of Cake LLC, Darlene Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Jake Murray Interiors LLC, Jacob Murray, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Genuine Home Inspections LLC, Gary Lee Peterson Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

L&M Williamson Property Bro' LLC, Lewis Trevon Williamson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

EGP Transportation LLC, Jullien Womack, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Realms Anime LLC, Carol Brooke Shock, 2577 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Vuipy LLC, Phuoc Tran, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The 600 Bldg - Dtr LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Impawsible Brands LLC, Tashun Livingston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Salt Fork Outlaws LLC, Matthew Blake Dickhut, 15301 Ball Road, Elkins

Textured Designs LLC, Tori Madison Mead, 6387 S. Tall Oaks Loop, Springdale

Merriweather Haircare LLC, Brandon Merriweather, 2510 Meadow View, Apt. 4, Fayetteville

Riverside Specialty Fence LLC, Larry Dean Galligan, 740 McKnight Ave., West Fork

A Man And A Dog Lawn Service LLC, Tracy Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jluv's Enterprises LLC, Jeremy Tolbert, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jets-Way Innovations LLC, Genesis Hobbs, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville

Diann's Legacy Consultant LLC, Ebony Murry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Smell The Roses LLC, Seely McGregor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

We Got It Trucking LLC, Ettana Weatherspoon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Purple Elephant Jazz & Comedy Club LLC, Vanessa Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bella Beauty Permanent Makeup LLC, Rong Lin, 3068 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Red Phox Photo LLC, James Alexander Flaherty, 14453 Highland Church Road, Fayetteville

Imagine More Consulting Inc., Sandra Diane Gallina-Gruner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fixintoo Media LLC, Garry Lynn Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Redeeming Wood Studio LLC, Randall Scott Peckham, 602 N. West End St., Springdale

Honey Belle Boutique LLC, Lee Ann Donaldson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

KRS Safe Storage Solutions LLC, Jason Neeley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

SM Tax & Financial Services LLC, Kimberly Gilliam, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Berna Properties LLC, Billy Scott Berna, 4520 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Philipps Consulting Group LLC, Ashely Marie Philipps, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Allegiance Title Company Of Arkansas LLC, Patrick Curry, 772 N. Canterbury Road, Fayetteville

Aerofitness LLC, Ethan Hainline, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Oakley Bear Properties LLC, Christopher Erbe, 1605 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville

Chelle Construction Scheduling & Management LLC, Michelle Danielle Luce, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hdanridge Quilting LLC, Heather Danridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

TCSE LLC, Troy Orsburne, 2210 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

UA Grails LLC, James Covarrubias, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Artistic Flooring LLC, Marian Lizbeth Ortiz Esparza, 4172 Rochester Circle, Apt. B, Springdale

Tonymon Spine & Performance LLC, C. Matthew Tonymon, 7873 Longspur Ave., Springdale

Shackelford & Sons LLC, Justin R. Shackelford, 288 Maple Ave., West Fork

Exalt Labs LLC, Rick W. Aurit, 4965 N. Chesney Drive, Fayetteville

Santos Remodeling LLC, Agustin J. Santos Alfaro, 2713 Ruth Ave., Unit A, Springdale

Nitty Gritty Cleaning Comity LLC, Kristen Webb, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

J&C Landworks LLC, Jessica L. Rogers, 21070 Springston Ford Road, Elkins

Heimat Holdings LLC, Katie E. Jones, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Billy Pearl Trucking LLC, Billy Pearl, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Jarrett Dawson Agency LLC, Jarrett Dawson, 1147 N. Sunset Drive, Fayetteville

MC Property Investments LLC, Christy Irene Howard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

South Ark Fiberglass Services LLC, Deborah Kaye Moody, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Nas Logistics LLC, Viliami Nasilai, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Klothed By Kulture LLC, Alasia Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

All-In Appliance Service & Repair LLC, Jaime Leach, 16950 Bethlehem Road, Winslow

D Wheels Wash & Detail LLC, Dishon Williamson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Youngblood Mortgage Co. LLC, Garrett Youngblood, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

NWA H.O.G. Transportation LLC, Michael Alan Crain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Vantage Consulting LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Leguillon Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Pollard Properties LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Dawson Hotel Management LLC, Kelli Dawson, 4468 Jean Lane, Fayetteville

Ardev LLC, Andrew P. Davis, 1855 N. Candleshoe Drive, Fayetteville

Puddles & Company LLC, Janelle Olsen, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Gescom Inc., Ngamian Gum Mpwo, 807 S. West End St., Springdale

Slodges LLC, Michael Sean Slape, 1224 E. Rodgers Drive, Fayetteville

Court Street Hospitality LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Corbitt Family Farms LLC, Keeley Corbitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Vibrant Health Solutions LLC, Jessica Deahl, 1410 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Homo Sapien Foundation Inc., Vidhiwar Rathour, 1387 N. Bernice Drive, Fayetteville

R.O.C.K. Wolf Publishing LLC, Brian Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Trending Connections LLC, Beverly Cameron, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Confident Coffee Roasters 2 Inc., David G. Nixon, 4100 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Family Tree Financial Coaching LLC, Ashley Dawn Harris, 3727 E. Spyglass Hill Drive, Fayetteville

JZX Motors LLC, Sayed Nahid Ahmed, 1650 Spring Creek Ave., Springdale

Shazreads LLC, Shastie L. Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

KD Real Estate Investments LLC, Kendal Powers, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 403, Fayetteville

Bryson "Bswish" Warren LLC, Bryson Shedrick Warren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

J&M Tree Service LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cheska's Drywall Inc., Francisco Garcia, 1039 Fir St., Springdale

Tidwell's Custom Clothing & Apparel LLC, Eugene Tidwell IV, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

SMCPDC LLC, Robert Ost, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale

KJJ Property Management Of NWA LLC, Jason Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville

RNSA Transportation LLC, Felton Luster, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Wise Guys Electrical LLC, Alex Goodwin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

M&L Property Solutions LLC, Magen Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Artierior Planning LLC, Brittany Nichols, 5979 W. Mecklin St., Fayetteville

The Alternative Tribe Inc., Carissa Rodgers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Cora Bell Lawn Care LLC, LaCarol Williams, 226 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ethereal Sun & Moon LLC, John Belt Salomon, 389 Rock St., Apt. 201, Springdale.