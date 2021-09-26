Incorporations

Benton County
Gameroom Entertainment LLC, Nakeisha Ford, 5708 W. Stoney Creek Drive, Rogers
Hooe's LLC, Jason Paul Hooe, 9700 Mill Dam Road, Bentonville
Hall N Bread Inc., Mark D. Hall, 1408 N.E. Young Ave., Bentonville
Summit Adventure Rental LLC, Taylor Faught, 21225 Abberley Lane, Siloam Springs
Coler Hilltop House Group LLC, Chandra Perkins, 11715 Peach Orchard Road, Bentonville
OLCNWA PLLC, Robert Macleod, 1800 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Matrix Rubbers LLC, Shincy Jolly, 4604 S.W. Birmingham St., Bentonville
Sdg - New Brand LLC, Terry L. Sims, 1400 S.W. Falkirk Run Ave., Bentonville
Lone Oak Welding LLC, Jared Frye, 20214 Fisher Ford Road, Siloam Springs
Brock Solid Unlimited LLC, Kendall Brock, 5501 S. 60th Place, Rogers
Outsourcing With Jordan LLC, Jordan Leigh Anglin, 906 Charing Cross, Cave Springs
Ywam Oak Haven, Bryan W. Riley, 1325 Avery Place, Siloam Springs
Dude & Dude Sports LLC, Ryan Robish, 1472 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton
Massage Studio 10 LLC, Kim Montero, 300 Janda Drive, Rogers
Creative Drive Us LLC, Dana Smith, 801 S.W. 12th St., Bentonville
Redsoil LLC, Jonathan Arnold Johnson, 15881 Sunrise Road, Gravette
Neighbors Of Green Acres LLC, George R. Rhoads, 119 S. Second St., Rogers
C&W Operations PLLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Performance Concrete Coatings LLC, Tianne R. Malloy, 1106 N. Flamingo Road, Rogers
XNA Development LLC, Emily Westphal, 5907 W. Shores Ave., Cave Springs
TRG Real Estate Inc., Stephen L. Rosser, 1625 Winters St., Pea Ridge
Glo With It LLC, Gloria Palazzolo, 104 S.E. Executive Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville
Harvey Holdings LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Drone Aerial Pros LLC, Cal Charles Woodford, 1 Airton Circle, Bella Vista
Quality Painting & More LLC, Evelyn Amaya, 6103 S. 39th Place, Rogers
Crossmar Industrial Park South Property Owners Association Inc., E. Conner McNair, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Vascular One LLC, James Dabney Carr, 219 Winesap Lane, Bentonville
Capricorn Crush LLC, Madison Chun Vogt, 6717 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers
Weight Loss Surgery Selector LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Star Notary NWA LLC, David V. Ricciardelli, 2 Yates Drive, Bella Vista
Shreem Construction LLC, Rohit Chaturvedi, 4607 S.W. Crossbow Circle, Bentonville
Epic Family DS LLC, Kathleen Ellen Wood Seals, 1006 N.W. Princeton Square, Bentonville
Taylor Life LLC, Robert James Taylor, 6221 S. 28th St., Rogers
KJC Properties LLC, Cheryl R. Whatley, 11448 Southridge Road, Pea Ridge
Tidy Spaces NWA LLC, Kenneth Whaley, 7 Morganshire Drive, Bella Vista
Integrity Mobile RV Services LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Hawg Wild Roofing LLC, Shane Hall, 6101 S. 38th St., Rogers
Spruce Grove Media LLC, Tyler James Granlund, 610 Chaparral St., Centerton
BV Way Properties LLC, Phillip Jacobs, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
J.A. Frus LLC, Julie Ann Frus, 804B Greenfield St., Rogers
Alyssa Enterprises LLC, Alyssa Simpson, 600 S Promenade Blvd., Apt. 1703, Rogers
Deborah Bowen Enterprises LLC, Deborah Abigail Bowen, 1012 Richards St., Pea Ridge
AHA Marketing LLC, Amber Holly Azbill, 1521 Park St., Lowell
AW Enterprises LLC, Amy Renee White, 7020 W. Brookview Road, Rogers
Natural Dam Pastures LLC, Shaun Senter, 5400 S. Altamonte Road, Rogers
Lagniappe Bistro & Market LLC, Daniel Yates, 205 Main St. S.E., Gravette
Tracy Electric LLC, Jason Tracy, 4211 S.W. Laurel Hill Ave., Bentonville
Vishwajit Holdings LLC, Himabindu Sreepathy, 6016 S. 39th St., Rogers
Raagarachana Holdings LLC, Himabindu Sreepathy, 6016 S. 39th St., Rogers
Southern Tow Services LLC, Anthony Wayne Glass, 1631 Rosewood Lane, Siloam Springs
Perch Properties LLC, Rebecca Ann Hartmann, 1726 W. Broadway Place, Rogers
Jt Retail Solutions LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Holiday Partners LLC, Meghan Burnett, 1008 N.W. J St., Suite J, Bentonville
Neighbors NWA LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Colton Dean Roof Inc., Colton Dean Arnold, 6601 S.W. Mallet Road, Bentonville
Payne For Arkansas, Gregory F. Payne, 3908 S.W. Peachwood Drive, Bentonville
Adam Tech Co. LLC, Corban Adam Beach, 2800A N. Teresa Drive, Siloam Springs
Ttt & Dfloyd LLC, Darlene Floyd, 1140 Elizabeth Drive, Bentonville
Carroll County
Maggy Motors LLC, Samuel Escobedo Valdez, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Whitcraft Enterprises Inc., David Whitcraft, 11792 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Whitcraft Holdings LLC, David Whitcraft, 11792 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Madison County
TF Integrated Financial Management LLC, Teresa Lynee Ferrell, 406 Maple St., No. 8, Huntsville
Mares Auto Repair LLC, Francisco Mares Diaz, 305 Lavarge Ave., Huntsville
Ollie's Shop LLC, Raegan Olivia Williams, 274 Madison 8654, Huntsville
Washington County
Jollys Ice Creams LLC, Bryan Jolly Huckaba, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Bike Collective LLC, Matthew Brian Spence, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Galaxy Entertainment LLC, Shannon Ray Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Pop Virtual Co. LLC, Britney Estell Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
C.A. Bowen Trucking LLC, Cheney Bowen, 20684 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln
Bonfire Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Incredible Vacations Travel Agency LLC, Dorothy Alexis Lind, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Karen Grumme-Rodriguez LLC, Karen Grumme-Rodriguez, 3755 Laural Ridge, Springdale
Giant Oak Investments LLC, Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove
Rbestlife LLC, Shawn Stigge, 4302 E. Ashley Lane, Fayetteville
W Q Hauling LLC, Wendell Quesenberry, 22579 W. War Eagle Road, Springdale
J-Pat Propoerties Inc., Joel L. Treat, 2807 Colton Drive, Springdale
Self Made Trucking LLC, Cordorian Revels, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
ARGMF Park Meadows LLC, Josh Carson , 4058 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville
Moose & Mamba Properties LLC, Stefan Blake Daily, 4403 S. Thompson St., Suite 1, Springdale
Wood Like New Of NWA LLC, Connor White, 1753 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Bellwether NWA LLC, Clinton Orr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
New Meta LLC, Nathan Wideman, 20641 Hillcrest Drive, Springdale
Bulldog Chill Treat Shop LLC, Logan Kyle Emery, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Laundry Mom's LLC, Shanna L. Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Granite Planet LLC, Jason M. Preston, 3509 Birchwood Ave., Springdale
Colson Strategies LLC, Landen Wayne Colson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ad Ferrington Enterprise LLC, Arnold Dwayne Ferrington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
JKF Properties LLC, Jonathan Fry, 3724 N. Jules Verne Ave., Fayetteville
Alba's Utility Construction LLC, Juan Eduardo Alba, 1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot H22, Springdale
Everything Baked Potatoe And A Slice Of Cake LLC, Darlene Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Jake Murray Interiors LLC, Jacob Murray, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Genuine Home Inspections LLC, Gary Lee Peterson Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
L&M Williamson Property Bro' LLC, Lewis Trevon Williamson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
EGP Transportation LLC, Jullien Womack, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Realms Anime LLC, Carol Brooke Shock, 2577 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Vuipy LLC, Phuoc Tran, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The 600 Bldg - Dtr LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Impawsible Brands LLC, Tashun Livingston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Salt Fork Outlaws LLC, Matthew Blake Dickhut, 15301 Ball Road, Elkins
Textured Designs LLC, Tori Madison Mead, 6387 S. Tall Oaks Loop, Springdale
Merriweather Haircare LLC, Brandon Merriweather, 2510 Meadow View, Apt. 4, Fayetteville
Riverside Specialty Fence LLC, Larry Dean Galligan, 740 McKnight Ave., West Fork
A Man And A Dog Lawn Service LLC, Tracy Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jluv's Enterprises LLC, Jeremy Tolbert, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jets-Way Innovations LLC, Genesis Hobbs, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville
Diann's Legacy Consultant LLC, Ebony Murry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Smell The Roses LLC, Seely McGregor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
We Got It Trucking LLC, Ettana Weatherspoon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Purple Elephant Jazz & Comedy Club LLC, Vanessa Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bella Beauty Permanent Makeup LLC, Rong Lin, 3068 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Red Phox Photo LLC, James Alexander Flaherty, 14453 Highland Church Road, Fayetteville
Imagine More Consulting Inc., Sandra Diane Gallina-Gruner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fixintoo Media LLC, Garry Lynn Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Redeeming Wood Studio LLC, Randall Scott Peckham, 602 N. West End St., Springdale
Honey Belle Boutique LLC, Lee Ann Donaldson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
KRS Safe Storage Solutions LLC, Jason Neeley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
SM Tax & Financial Services LLC, Kimberly Gilliam, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Berna Properties LLC, Billy Scott Berna, 4520 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Philipps Consulting Group LLC, Ashely Marie Philipps, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Allegiance Title Company Of Arkansas LLC, Patrick Curry, 772 N. Canterbury Road, Fayetteville
Aerofitness LLC, Ethan Hainline, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Oakley Bear Properties LLC, Christopher Erbe, 1605 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville
Chelle Construction Scheduling & Management LLC, Michelle Danielle Luce, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hdanridge Quilting LLC, Heather Danridge, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
TCSE LLC, Troy Orsburne, 2210 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
UA Grails LLC, James Covarrubias, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Artistic Flooring LLC, Marian Lizbeth Ortiz Esparza, 4172 Rochester Circle, Apt. B, Springdale
Tonymon Spine & Performance LLC, C. Matthew Tonymon, 7873 Longspur Ave., Springdale
Shackelford & Sons LLC, Justin R. Shackelford, 288 Maple Ave., West Fork
Exalt Labs LLC, Rick W. Aurit, 4965 N. Chesney Drive, Fayetteville
Santos Remodeling LLC, Agustin J. Santos Alfaro, 2713 Ruth Ave., Unit A, Springdale
Nitty Gritty Cleaning Comity LLC, Kristen Webb, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
J&C Landworks LLC, Jessica L. Rogers, 21070 Springston Ford Road, Elkins
Heimat Holdings LLC, Katie E. Jones, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Billy Pearl Trucking LLC, Billy Pearl, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Jarrett Dawson Agency LLC, Jarrett Dawson, 1147 N. Sunset Drive, Fayetteville
MC Property Investments LLC, Christy Irene Howard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
South Ark Fiberglass Services LLC, Deborah Kaye Moody, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Nas Logistics LLC, Viliami Nasilai, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Klothed By Kulture LLC, Alasia Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
All-In Appliance Service & Repair LLC, Jaime Leach, 16950 Bethlehem Road, Winslow
D Wheels Wash & Detail LLC, Dishon Williamson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Youngblood Mortgage Co. LLC, Garrett Youngblood, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
NWA H.O.G. Transportation LLC, Michael Alan Crain, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Vantage Consulting LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Leguillon Depot 16 SPE LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Pollard Properties LLC, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
Dawson Hotel Management LLC, Kelli Dawson, 4468 Jean Lane, Fayetteville
Ardev LLC, Andrew P. Davis, 1855 N. Candleshoe Drive, Fayetteville
Puddles & Company LLC, Janelle Olsen, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Gescom Inc., Ngamian Gum Mpwo, 807 S. West End St., Springdale
Slodges LLC, Michael Sean Slape, 1224 E. Rodgers Drive, Fayetteville
Court Street Hospitality LLC, Alex Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Corbitt Family Farms LLC, Keeley Corbitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Vibrant Health Solutions LLC, Jessica Deahl, 1410 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville
Homo Sapien Foundation Inc., Vidhiwar Rathour, 1387 N. Bernice Drive, Fayetteville
R.O.C.K. Wolf Publishing LLC, Brian Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Trending Connections LLC, Beverly Cameron, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Confident Coffee Roasters 2 Inc., David G. Nixon, 4100 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale
Family Tree Financial Coaching LLC, Ashley Dawn Harris, 3727 E. Spyglass Hill Drive, Fayetteville
JZX Motors LLC, Sayed Nahid Ahmed, 1650 Spring Creek Ave., Springdale
Shazreads LLC, Shastie L. Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
KD Real Estate Investments LLC, Kendal Powers, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 403, Fayetteville
Bryson "Bswish" Warren LLC, Bryson Shedrick Warren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
J&M Tree Service LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cheska's Drywall Inc., Francisco Garcia, 1039 Fir St., Springdale
Tidwell's Custom Clothing & Apparel LLC, Eugene Tidwell IV, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
SMCPDC LLC, Robert Ost, 4710 S. Thompson St., Suite 102, Springdale
KJJ Property Management Of NWA LLC, Jason Gilbert, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 202, Fayetteville
RNSA Transportation LLC, Felton Luster, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Wise Guys Electrical LLC, Alex Goodwin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
M&L Property Solutions LLC, Magen Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Artierior Planning LLC, Brittany Nichols, 5979 W. Mecklin St., Fayetteville
The Alternative Tribe Inc., Carissa Rodgers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Cora Bell Lawn Care LLC, LaCarol Williams, 226 S. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ethereal Sun & Moon LLC, John Belt Salomon, 389 Rock St., Apt. 201, Springdale.