Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 9-26-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• HUTSON EATERY, 1816 S Cherry St. Date of opening inspection Sept. 22. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• 34TH AVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 801 E. 34th Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 16. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• SHELL FOOD MART, 6708 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection Sept. 9. Observed utensils stored in hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Utensils were removed during time of inspection. Observed flour stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Flour was removed during time of inspection. Observed cover on ice broken and needs to be replaced. Equipment shall be designed and constructed to be durable and to retain their characteristic qualities under normal use conditions.

• WATSON CHAPEL FOOTBALL, 4000 Camden Road. Date of inspection Sept. 9. Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink. Paper towels were placed at hand washing sink during time of inspection.

• DOTTIES ON THE MEZZANINE, P.O. BOX 7009 C. Date of inspection Sept. 8. Outside of fryers and stand up oven are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Vent hood is visibly soiled, especially above fryers, and needs to be cleaned.

• LAKEVIEW FAST MART FOOD & FUEL, 100 N. Walnut St. Date of inspection Sept. 8. Ice bagged in store is not properly labeled. Bagged ice should be labeled with identifying store information. Observed three compartment sink being used for storage. Three compartment sink should be cleaned out and used to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some floors in establishment, especially under shelving and drink storage, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• UNITED FILING STATION, 5320 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Sept. 8. Single service cups and lids observed stored out of original package at self service drink station. Single service items should be stored in their original, protective packaging or by other means that protects them from contamination until used. Three compartment sink not noted in establishment. Three compartment sink needed to manually wash dishes. Cabinets under drink machine are unclean and need to be cleaned. Restroom door is not self-closing. Restroom door should be self-closing. Some ceiling tiles throughout the store are damaged and need to be repaired.