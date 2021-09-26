Little Rock homicide suspect arrested after chase, exchange of gunfire with state trooper

A Little Rock man out on bond in connection with a homicide last year was arrested Sunday after a chase in which, police say, he opened fire on an Arkansas State Police trooper.

According to press release from the agency, Marlo Akins, 33, was taken into custody Sunday morning after the chase that began at 12:23 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs Road.

Akins refused to stop for a trooper, and he shoved a female passenger out of his car, the release said. A trooper reported that Akins abandoned the car at 35 Eaton St. in southwest Little Rock and fled on foot, exchanging gunfire with the trooper.

State police converged on the area, and Akins was taken into custody four hours later, according to the release. A 9mm handgun with a 50-round ammunition drum believed to have been used by Akins was recovered.

Akins is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of firearms by certain persons, and executing a terroristic act — all felonies, the release said.

Akins had been free on bond after he was charged last year with first-degree murder stemming from a June 2020 shooting at a southwest Little Rock nightclub.