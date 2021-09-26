LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: New member appointed to Central Arkansas Library System board | City directors ink contract for Motorola radios

Directors fill seat

on library board

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday named a new appointee to the board of the Central Arkansas Library System.

Esperanza Massana-Crane will replace Susana O'Daniel, who resigned after just a few months on the library system's board because she took a job outside of Little Rock.

Massana-Crane is the director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division. She started working for the commission Feb. 1, according to its website.

In a written report to library system board members prepared for a Thursday meeting, system executive director Nate Coulter wrote that Massana-Crane "has recently worked with some of CALS' staff on several programs and comes highly recommended by them."

Contract for fire,

police radios OK'd

Little Rock city directors approved an ordinance Tuesday authorizing a nearly $1.6 million contract to purchase Motorola radios for the police and fire departments.

Funding for the purchases will come from a short-term note, according to a memo from the city manager's office.

The new Motorola APX6000 radios will replace older models that the company no longer services. A total of 178 radios will go to the Police Department, and 94 will go to the Fire Department, the memo said.

The purchase was not subject to a competitive bid because Motorola is the only dealer authorized to sell these radio models in Arkansas, according to the memo.