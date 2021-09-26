Local notes: Writers' Colony plans book fair Dec. 4 in Eureka Springs

WRITERS’ COLONY

A limited number of author tables are available for “Meet the Story Maker” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Eureka Springs Community Center. The free event is a wonderful opportunity to sell your books to those with literature lovers on their holiday shopping list.

Fifteen tables are available for local and visiting WCDH writers to sell and sign their adult, YA and children’s books. Readings from participating writers will be held throughout the event.

A raffle to benefit the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow scholarship fund will be held and gift wrapping will be available free of charge (donations appreciated) throughout the event. Covid precautions will be enforced, including social distancing and the use of masks.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Sept. 27: Brewing Beer, $25 members, $40 nonmembers;

• Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26: Toil & Trouble: Witches and Witchcraft in Literature, $45 members, $60 nonmembers;

• Oct. 1 : The Forgotten War: Korea and the Modern World (via ZOOM), $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

HOPE CANCER

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org .

BERRYVILLE LIBRARY

The 2021 Berryville Library Summer Reading Program goes into the books as the most successful summer reading program yet, breaking last year’s record of number of hours read. Thanks to the generous challenge made by Dr. Lyman and Betty Squires, Dr. Beth Squires, Gray Squires and R. Dawn Allen and Tyler and Emily Squires, nearly 600 people read this summer. The Squires family issued a challenge they would donate $1 for every hour read up to 15,000 hours. According to Squires family representative Tyler Squires, “When we realized that this year’s summer reading program was on target to exceed the 15,000-hour goal, my mother, R. Dawn Allen, wanted to continue matching hours in memory of her parents Earl Dean and Delma Allen The well-respected and widely known Squires and Allen families are all natives of Berryville and have served the community in the medical, financial, legal and education sectors.

The Summer Reading Program finished 30% above last year with 19,955 hours read, making for a donation to the library of $19,955. More than 400 youth under 18 years of age and 174 adults registered to participate.

Information: berryvillelibrary.org or (870) 423-2323.

