Local residents earn degrees at ASU

Local residents were among students graduating at Arkansas State University’s summer commencement Aug. 13.

Thursday, A-State named the students who completed degree requirements to graduate. Graduates are listed by hometown, degree and major as verified by the registrar’s office, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include: White Hall: William R. Ragar, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Cum Laude Pine Bluff: Sheri Denise Davis, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Redfield: Reginald Dewayne Forte, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Star City: Laura M. Holloway, Associate-Applied Science-Nursing, Nursing Stuttgart: Mark A. Dewberry, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business Warren: Payton Cole Sledge, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Lake Village: Katherine T. Sadler, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Rison: Elizabeth C. Jackson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Dumas: John Scott Shepherd, Bachelor of Science, Finance Fountain Hill: DarShauna T. Shepherd, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership Monticello: Anna Elizabeth Lafever, Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training Sheridan: Charles Hendrick Kinser, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership Sheridan: Kirsten L. Buck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.