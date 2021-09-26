Marian Ashley Owen Jacob Ryan North

Marian Ashley Owen and Jacob Ryan North exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated.

The bride is the daughter of April and Thomas Cline Owen III of Little Rock and the granddaughter of Thomas and the late Lucy Jane Owen and Myrna and the late Phillip Wayne Hopkins.

Holli and Chris North of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Carmen and John North, Julia and Carroll Hawkins and the late David Edwards.

Nuptial music was by organist James Maase.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a lace gown with three-dimensional lace appliqued flowers scattered from bodice to train. She carried a gathered Edwardian clutch of roses, ivory ranunculus, powder blue hydrangeas and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Savannah Smartt of Austin, Texas, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Cecilia Fisher, also of Austin; Livvie Falcon, of Little Rock; and Annie Thomas of Fayetteville. They wore fit-and-flare platinum satin gowns.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Noah Claire Hinton and Jackson North, both of Little Rock.

Best man was Zachary North of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Jacob Harper and Weston Holloway, both of Little Rock; and Brendon Norris of Fayetteville.

Guests were seated by Thomas Cline Owen IV and Stephen Creasy, both of Little Rock.

A reception was held on the front lawn of the Old Statehouse Museum. Skirted round guests tables held tall arrangements of roses, lisianthus and powder blue hydrangeas with smaller arrangements of wedding flowers. Music was by The Sensations Band from Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Mississippi and is an appraisal coordinator for Bank of England Mortgage.

The groom graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in construction management. He is a project manager for Brad Suen Construction.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Costa Rica.