NLR notebook: Hispanic heritage festival scheduled | City sets outreach fair for homeless | Schools schedule flu vaccine clinics

Hispanic heritage festival scheduled

The Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival, presented by the Latino outreach group, Seis Puentes, will be held in Argenta Plaza at 501 N. Main St. in North Little Rock. Food trucks and art vendors will be on hand for the festivities, and admission is free.

City sets outreach fair for homeless

North Little Rock will host an outreach fair for the city's homeless people Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 120 Riverfront Park Drive.

In an online flyer, the city said the fair is meant to "share resources to our unsheltered community and improve the quality of life for citizens needing assistance." Food and covid-19 vaccinations will be available for free at the fair.

Those who choose to get vaccinated will receive $50 food gift cards.

Schools schedule flu vaccine clinics

Flu clinics will be held in every school in the North Little Rock School District in October, according to a release from the district.

Clinics will be open to students and faculty members at each school, with flu vaccines being administered by the North Little Rock Health Department.

Consent forms will be sent home with students before each clinic. Virtual school students also are eligible for vaccinations at their respective schools.

Vaccines will be administered only to students with properly completed signed consent forms. Parents are not required to be present.

School district staff members are required to show their insurance cards or fill in Insurance ID numbers on consent forms.

Vaccinations will be held:

• Oct. 4: 9-11 a.m., Meadow Park; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Glenview.

• Oct. 5: 9-10 a.m., Seventh Street; 10:30-11:30 a.m., North Little Rock Academy; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Amboy.

• Oct. 6: 9-11 a.m, Crestwood; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Lakewood.

• Oct. 7: 9-11 a.m., Ridge Road.

• Oct. 8: 9-11 a.m., Indian Hills.

• Oct. 12: 9-11 a.m., Center of Excellent North Little Rock High School.

• Oct. 13: 9-11 a.m., seventh- and eighth-grade campus; 12:30-2:30 p.m., sixth-grade campus.

• Oct. 14: 9-11 a.m., Pike View Early Childhood Center; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Boone Park.