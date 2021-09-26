FOOTBALL

Steelers' OLB out vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for today's visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend's 26-17 loss to Las Vegas. He was limited in practice this week but said Friday he was hoping to play. Watt's absence means the Steelers (1-1) will be without both of their starting outside linebackers today. Alex Highsmith was already ruled out due to a groin injury. Veteran Melvin Ingram, who signed on the eve of training camp, and Jamir Jones will be the starters when Pittsburgh looks to beat the Bengals for the 15th time in their last 17 meetings.

Dolphins' QB placed on IR

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs. Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for today's game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup. Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville. He was injured after eight plays in last weekend's 35-0 loss to Buffalo, leaving after Miami's second series and not returning. Brissett played the rest of the way in that game.

Packers keeping Jenkins out

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for today's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury. Jenkins got hurt during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn't making the trip to San Francisco. The Packers also announced that tight end Dominique Dafney won't play against the 49ers (2-0) due to a hip injury. The Packers placed Dafney on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games.

BOXING

Usyk wins heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday in London with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko's long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing's marquee division. Joshua could not cope with Usyk's superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt. Usyk also took Joshua's WBA and IBF titles.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden earns pole

The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward in the middle of the pack. Josef Newgarden, a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, seized the opportunity and won the pole for today's season-ending race. Palou arrived at the temporary street course with a 35-point lead over O'Ward in the standings, needing only an 11th-place finish to make him the first Spaniard to win an IndyCar title. His cushy lead and incredible consistency this season have O'Ward and Newgarden both admitting they need near-miracles to deny Palou the crown.

Rookie takes Trucks victory

Rookie Christian Eckes held off teammate Ben Rhodes and crossed the finish line under a caution flag for his first career win in the NASCAR Trucks Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night. In addition to Eckes and Rhodes, their Thorsport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter finished third and fourth respectively. The sweep marked the first time in truck series history the top four finishes represented the same team. With his second-place finish, Rhodes moved into first for the playoff lead. John Hunter Nemechek, Friday's pole winner, won Stage 1 on Lap 30, marking his series-best 11th stage win of the season.

TENNIS

Duckworth, Kwon reach finals

There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open in Nul-Sulton, Kazakhstan, after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches on Saturday. James Duckworth of Australia will play South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo for the title today in the capital of Kazakhstan. Duckworth won 6-3, 7-6(4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka after breaking back from 3-1 down in the second set. It was the third consecutive straight-sets win over a seeded player for the 65th-ranked Duckworth and his ninth consecutive win overall after winning a Challenger tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, last week. Kwon reached his first final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

FIGURE SKATING

Liu claims Olympic spot

Two-time national champion Alysa Liu won the Nebelhorn Trophy women's competition on Saturday in Oberstdorf, Germany, giving the U.S. a third qualifying spot for the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year. Liu led after her short program to "Gypsy Dance II" from Don Quixote, then won the free skate with a program that included seven triple jumps and three Level 4 spins. The 16-year-old from Clovis, Calif., scored 207.40 points in total to earn gold in her second consecutive Challenger Series event. Earlier this year, the U.S. clinched two men's and two women's spots for Beijing based on their results from the world championships. Vincent Zhou's victory at the Nebelhorn Trophy on Friday night gave them a third men's spot, too.