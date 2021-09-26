Organization announces fall schedule

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) has announced its fall programs.

The TOPPS After-School Tutoring Program is open weekly from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for grades K-12th. Homework assistance is provided. There is no fee for tutoring. Limited slots are available. A meal and a snack is provided. To enroll, parents must complete an application and bring the required documents (latest report cards and immunization records), according to a news release.

TOPPS Mentoring for girls 8-18 and boys 9-18 is being held. Mentoring meetings are held every other Sunday. Students will take part in volunteer projects. Parents may enroll students.

The DREAMS (Dreams Require Educating and Motivating Students) program is available for 10th, 11th, and 12th graders. The program helps prepare students for college. College tours, ACT study nights and scholarship opportunities are available. Students must complete an interview process to enroll.

TOPPS Graphics, a job training program, is taking applications for students 15-18 years old. This program is for students interested in learning to design banners, T-shirts, yard signs and monogramming. Classes are held 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The TOPPS Feeding Program is open from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Food is free to children. Students may come by and pick up a meal. Parents may enroll students with proper documentation, then the parent can regularly pick up meals without the student being present.

Emergency food boxes are distributed to the community on the second Tuesday of every month. Food is given out in a first-come, first-served drive-thru method.

TOPPS will accept applications for volunteers for tutoring, mentoring and for special events. Participants must complete volunteer training and pass a background check.

Details: TOPPS Executive Director Annette Dove, (870) 850-6011.