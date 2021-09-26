100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1921

• HOT SPRINGS -- Raymond Cole, aged 23 ... furnished a fine antithesis for the Rev. Hardin Hughes, superannuated Methodist minister, when the two were brought before each other late this afternoon in the office of Police Chief Sullivan. Cole boldly told the minister he had been the cause of his downfall. Cole and Hughes both are under indictment for the murder of Mrs. Anne McKennon, which took place ... on May 7. The Rev. Mr. Hughes attempted to get out of the country immediately and was caught. Cole escaped to Pratt, Kan., where he was captured recently under an assumed name.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1971

• Walter Brown, 27, and Bonnie Waller, 24, were convicted last week by Circuit Judge William J. Kirby of possessing two pounds of marijuana found in a car the police said was occupied by them and another person. Although they were charged with felonies under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, Judge Kirby ruled that possession of narcotics was a misdemeanor under the law, fined each $250 and costs and gave them suspended sentences: Brown 12 months and Waller six months. Judge Kirby acquitted the third defendant.

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1996

• BLYTHEVILLE -- Part of the roof of the Nucor-Yamato steel plant in Blytheville collapsed at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday ... injuring 25 workers. The injured workers were treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Blytheville after inhaling dust stirred by the cave-in, but all were released from the emergency room, a hospital spokesman said. ... The 8,000 square-foot section slowly came down about 8:15 p.m., said Steve DiMicco, plant manager. "It's a plus of steel construction -- it slowly bent, creaking and groaning. The people nearby could see it. If it had been wood construction, it would have come straight down," DiMicco said. ... Most of the men who inhaled dust were in a basement, and not in immediate danger from the falling structure, DiMicco said. The dust wasn't from the furnace area, where it would have contained hazardous waste, DiMicco said.

10 years ago

Sept. 26, 2011

• Former President Bill Clinton is expected to dedicate the bridge that shares his name Friday in a public ceremony capping off a decade-long effort to renovate the former railroad bridge over the Arkansas River into a pedestrian and bicycle crossing. The second railroadbridge-turned-pedestrianbridge in downtown Little Rock was originally part of the plans for the Clinton Presidential Center, but it was dropped from the campus design after costs increased. "It's exceeded every expectation I ever had, and waiting a little longer than I had originally thought is going to prove to be well worth it," said Skip Rutherford, who oversaw the center's construction and is now dean of the nearby Clinton School of Public Service.