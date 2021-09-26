Patents awarded to Arkansans

Sept. 21, 2021

Patent 11,123,871 B2. Systems and Methods Autonomously Performing Instructed Operations Using a Robotic Device. Issued to Christopher D. Johnson and Timothy Mark Fenton, both of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,124,800 B2. Method of Improving Chloroplast Function and Increasing Seed Yield. Issued to Argelia Lorence and Jessica Patricia Yactayo-Chang, both of Jonesboro. Assigned to Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, State University.

Patent 11,126,959 B2. System and Method for Conducting a Multi-Channel Order. Issued to Vadim Grabovski of Fayetteville; Issa Abboud and Craig Huber, both of Bentonville; John Collier of Aventura, Fla., and Chris Venable of Jacksonville, Fla. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,127,536 B2. Hierarchically Nanostructured Films and Applications Thereof. Issued to Robert H Coridan and Walker Perez, both of Fayetteville, and Mya A. Norman of Springdale. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent D931,401 S. Gated Corner Tent Stake. Issued to David B. Pieper of Fayetteville.