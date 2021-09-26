Sections
State: Active covid cases drop by 579

by Ashton Eley | Today at 3:12 p.m.
Mya Baker, a pharmacist for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, prepares doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine during the job fair and vaccine clinic hosted by the City of North Little Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Chamber of Commerce. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The number of active cases across the Arkansas dropped by 579 Sunday to the lowest it's been in over two months, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's update.

The Health Department reported 417 more covid-19 cases Saturday for a total of 12,494 active cases.

"Our united effort to reduce covid cases is working," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily social media post. "For those who haven’t gotten the vaccine, please consider doing so this week. For those who have, consider getting the booster when it becomes available."

Sunday, 15 more people were reported dead from the virus, bringing the state's covid-19 death toll to 7,590 since March 2020, according to the health department.

Hospitalizations were down by six from Saturday to 861, with 232 patients, two more, on ventilators.

Another 3,452 doses of vaccine were given out and 1,553 more Arkansan's are fully immunized, according to the health department.

