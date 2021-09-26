Watson Chapel names its Homecoming Court

Watson Chapel High School recently named its 2021 Homecoming Court. The homecoming queen will be crowned during the pre-game festivities at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Watson Chapel High School Football Stadium.

Honorees were chosen by their peers, according to a news release from Tanesha Curl, head of the homecoming committee.

Court members include:

Randi Kittler -- "My parents are Amber and Kyle Kittler. I am currently in Beta Club, Key Club, FBLA, and National Honor Society. I plan on attending UCA and majoring in biology and then attending LSU's veterinary school."

Taryn LaGrone -- Her parents are Sherry Scott and Rodney LaGrone. "I am in Key Club and Beta Club and I'm interested in Book Club and National Honors Society. I plan on attending UAPB to major in biology/medicine and then attending med school to become a cardiologist."

Ja'Kiya Farris -- "My parents are Robin Moore and Gregory Moore. I'm currently a part of the Watson Chapel High School girls basketball team and a member of Beta Club. I plan on attending college and pursuing a career in the medical field while continuing to be a positive influence in my community."

Faith Lewis -- "My parents are Latrica Lewis and Charles Lewis. I am currently a part of the Lady Wildcat Softball team and a member of Beta Club. I plan on attending Tennessee State University to major in early childhood education."

Jayla Johnson -- "I am the daughter of ShaRhonda Johnson. I am a current senior and am the battalion commander for Watson Chapel's JROTC program. I am also an officer for Beta Club and a member of the National Honor Society. I plan on joining the Army Reserves being 31K, while also attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to major in criminology and be in the ROTC program."

Annisia Atkins -- "I am the daughter of Anjelica Evans and Jeffery Atkins. I am currently in basketball as well as Spanish Club. After high school, I plan to major in education or law. I'm planning on attending Grambling State University."

Da'Naijah Turner -- "I am the daughter of Tonya and Bruce Spicer Jr. I am currently an S-2 and rifle commander for WCHS JROTC. I am also a part of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, and softball. I plan on attending Jackson State University to major in biology pre-med, then attend medical school."

Denim Banks -- "I am the daughter of Pamela Jenkins and Charles Banks. I am currently a part of the Watson Chapel JROTC program, FBLA, Key Club, vice president of Watson Chapel student council, and National Honors Society. In college, I plan to major in nursing, medicine, and biology. Later, I plan to get my doctorate degree and go to medical school to become a pediatrician. In life, I want to make a difference for myself, my peers, and the upcoming generation."

Jessica Dorn -- "I am the daughter of Sherron Wimbley and Johnny Dorn. I am a member and a captain of the Watson Chapel Stepper Team. Later, I plan on going to UAPB to major in business administration and management."

Takyia Moreland -- "I am the daughter of Takela and Teryn Moreland. I am a member of the Watson Chapel High School Band. After graduation, I plan to attend ASU majoring in computer science to become a software developer."