Winners chosen in contests held by peace groups

Arkansas Peace Week 2021 and the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice have announced winners of the art and essay contests.

Art contest participants were asked to express their personal pictures of what "Peace in Arkansas" looks like for them. Essay contenders were asked to write about what it would take to make Arkansas a more peaceful state by 2031. Statewide, about 400 students entered the art contest and 150 students submitted essays.

Art contest winners will receive educational/recreational prizes and gifts appropriate for their ages. Winners in the essay division will receive $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 at third.

Arkansas Peace Week 2021 concludes today. More information, including a list of events, is available at https://arkansaspeaceweek.com/

Art

Grades 1-2: first place: Dawson Berry, "Arkansas Peace Party," Landmark Elementary; second place: Khaya Bridgeforth, "Steps," Ignite Digital Academy; third place: Scarlett Pekron, "We are equal," Pekron Academy.

Grades 3-4: first place: Lillian Hallman, "Giving a Hand," Gandy Elementary; second place: Xan Thomas, "Peaceful People," Arkansas Arts Academy; third place: Nethra Nirmal, "Peace! In the eyes of a child," Founders Classical Academy.

Grades 5-6: first place: Joey Cathcart, "May Peace Fill Arkansas," Creekside Middle School; second place: Selah Southerland, "Friendship Brings Peace," Lonoke Elementary; third place: Taylor Tiner, "Arkansas is in our hands," Bright Field Middle School.

Essay

Grades 7-8: first place: Todd Videll, "My vision for a more peaceful Arkansas," Christ Little Rock; second place: Hunter Williford, "Arkansas Peace Essay," Pleasant Plains, home school; third place: Wyatt Sharp, "A New Class," Oak Park Academy.

Grades 9-10: first place: Noah Meharg, "Peace in Arkansas," White County Central; second place: Claire Reynolds, "Making Arkansas a productive, pleasant place," White County Central; third place: Dani Hunter, "Future Peace lies in the teachers of today," Bentonville West High.

Grades 11-12: first place: Raga Mandali, "No justice, no peace," Little Rock Central High School; second place: Josie Eanes, "Destigmatizing Mental Health in Arkansas," Little Rock Central High School; third place: Caroline Cheek, "On Peace," Bentonville High School. Tied for third place: Gaby Nunez, "Peace Essay," Riverview High.

Art contest finalists

Bailey Hitchcock, DeWitt Elementary; Caroline West, DeWitt Elementary; Dawson Berry, Landmark Elementary; Jaicee Denham, Gandy Elementary; Khaya Bridgeforth, Ignite Digital Academy; Owen Wright, Bentonville Christian Academy; Scarlett Pekron, Pekron Academy; Desarae Nicole Frazier, Blytheville Elementary School; Tate Michael Landry, Blytheville Elementary School; Liam Pekron, Pekron Academy; Lillian Hallman, Gandy Elementary; Nethra Nirmal, Founders Classical Academy; Riley Dollar, DeWitt Elementary; Xan Thomas, Arkansas Arts Academy; Zy'Riah McDonald, Gandy Elementary; Cora Mitchell, Mountain View Middle School; Joey Cathcart, Creekside Middle School; Kennedy Pennywell, Camden Fairview Middle School; Lyric C. Hope, Academy of Public Service; Raegan Gibson, Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center; Selah Southerland, Lonoke Elementary School; and Taylor Tiner, Bright Field Middle School.

Essay contest finalists

Beau Stephens, Christ Little Rock; Bethany Patino, Lisa Academy, West Middle School; Ciera Luckenbach, Viola High School; Daniela Peralta, Barton Junior High School; Hunter Williford, home school; Owen Shaffer, Barton Junior High School; Todd Videll, Christ Little Rock; Wyatt Sharp, Oak Park Academy; Claire Reynolds, White County Central; Dani Hunter, Bentonville West High School; Dylan Williams, Bentonville West High School; Ema Kazokaitis, Bentonville West High School; Haley Passmore, Guy Perkins High School; Henry Perez, White County Central; Kate Lee, Bentonville West High School; McKenna Bradford, Guy Perkins; Noah Meharg, White County Central; Andres Munoz, Riverview High School; Andrew Keosleumsack, Bentonville High School.

Also, Caroline Cheek, Bentonville High School; Drew Dollar, Guy Perkins High School; Gaby Nunez, Riverview; Josie Eanes, Little Rock Central High School; Katherine Roberts, Little Rock Central High School; Kellah Calaway, Arkansas Arts Academy; Lillian Hardin, Little Rock Central High School; Raga Mandali, Little Rock Central High School; Skylar Nelsen, Little Rock Central High School; Victoria Rike, Little Rock Central High School; and Zoe Simmons, Little Rock Central High School.