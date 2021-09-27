Aggies gush over Hogs

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Give the Aggies credit for giving the Razorbacks credit.

Yes, Texas A&M Coach Jim Fisher and his players spoke about self-inflicted wounds with 11 penalties for 75 yards, missed scoring opportunities and giving up big plays on defense.

But the Aggies also praised the University of Arkansas after the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 20-10 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium to end its 11-game winning streak since losing at No. 1 Alabama last season.

"Listen, it's the same guys since I've been here," Fisher said of an Arkansas two-deep that included 37 seniors, juniors and redshirt sophomores. "They have a veteran group of guys who knew how to play.

"They're coached very well. They do a really good job of understanding the scheme, playing well. They played hard and they played better."

Fisher's complimentary words were in contrast to Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian, who after the Razorbacks beat the Longhorns 40-21 earlier this season stressed that it was primarily because of poor play by his team.

"Arkansas did a great job, played better than us," Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller said.

The Razorbacks (4-0, 1-0 SEC) rose to No. 8 Sunday in The Associated Press poll from No. 16. Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1) fell to No. 15 from No. 7.

"I would say they executed the game plan a little bit better than expected," Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said of the Razorbacks. "They just came out fast."

Arkansas jumped ahead 17-0 in the first half and held on to win despite backup quarterback Malik Hornsby playing 20 offensive snaps in the third and fourth quarters after starter KJ Jefferson bruised a knee.

Jefferson had to wait for some numbing gel applied to his knee to kick in before he returned for the final two offensive series.

Hornsby directed Arkansas on a 9-play, 42-yard drive that resulted in Cam Little's 24-yard field goal that pushed Arkansas' lead to 20-10 with 8:39 left.

"It was a big role for Malik to come in and step up the way he did," said Razorbacks receiver Treylon Burks, who had six catches for 167 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown strike from Jefferson. "Led us to that field goal, which was big, put us up by 10."

Jefferson clinched Arkansas' first victory over Texas A&M since 2011 -- the year before the Aggies joined the SEC and became a division rival -- with a 10-yard gain on a quarterback keeper on second and 9 with less than 1:30 left.

In a huddle on the sideline after Texas A&M had called a timeout with 1:43 left, Jefferson said Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman stressed the need to make another first down to be able to run out the clock.

"I got you, Coach, I'm going to make sure I get it," Jefferson said of his message to Pittman. "When [offensive coordinator Kendal Briles] called it, I knew it was a quarterback run the whole way.

"I knew I just had to go get it basically. Just put my head down and drive and go get the first down."

The Razorbacks have opened 4-0 for the first time since 2003.

Arkansas hasn't won its first five games since 1998, when the Razorbacks started 8-0 in Houston Nutt's first season as coach.

"I'm excited to be able to be in that spot and to say to the younger guys, 'This is how you how you win. This is how you continued to win,' " said linebacker Grant Morgan, a sixth-year senior. "Our job is not done.

"We're 4-0, but we have a big test next week."

Standing in the way of Arkansas starting 5-0 is No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0), which plays host to the Razorbacks on Saturday after the Bulldogs won 62-0 at Vanderbilt.

Arkansas then plays No. 12 Ole Miss on the road and returns home to play No. 22 Auburn at home.

SEC games at No. 1 Alabama and LSU also remain on the schedule along with home games against Mississippi State -- which beat No. 23 North Carolina State 24-10 earlier this season -- and Missouri.

"I'm not saying we're going to win every game, but we're the University of Arkansas," Pittman said, noting the Razorbacks' success in all of their sports. "Everybody, they're doing it.

"We're the University of Arkansas. It should happen to us."

Fisher opened his postgame news conference by congratulating Pittman and his Razorbacks.

"Arkansas played a very good game," Fisher said. "A very physical game. Did the things they had to do to win the game.

"We've got to play better and got to coach better. They did a better job of that, for sure."