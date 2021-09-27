ATV accident kills Ogden man, 71,

A 71-year-old man died Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Little River County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Willie Ed Sanders of Ogden was riding the ATV on Little River County Road 240 in Ogden at 9:06 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to the report.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.