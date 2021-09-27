Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Coronavirus The Article
ADVERTISEMENT

ATV accident kills Ogden man, 71,

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:21 a.m.

A 71-year-old man died Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Little River County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Willie Ed Sanders of Ogden was riding the ATV on Little River County Road 240 in Ogden at 9:06 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Print Headline: ATV accident kills Ogden man, 71,

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT