Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 13

7 Brew Coffee

1359 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees are wearing ring and bracelet. Test strips are not available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Fast Trax

310 E. Pridemore St., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bags of ice did not have labeling information identifying where the ice was bagged. Inside the ice machine has a buildup of black debris. Shelving in the kitchen has a buildup of dust and food debris. Sticky food spills and dirt were present on floors in the walk-in cooler, storage area and kitchen. Shelving in the kitchen has a buildup of dust and food debris. Posted permit expired May 31, 2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

6800 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 4, Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine is using chemical sanitizer -- chlorine, level is 0 ppm. Prep table: tomatoes at 43 degrees and lettuce at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Nonfood contact surfaces prep table, shelves in refrigerator are dirty (food debris). Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Lincoln High School Concession

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Snack Lab

2341 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several containers of bean soup prepared at their other facility for customer self-service are discard date marked for eight days.

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area lack employee handwashing notice posted. Two food employees are wearing wristwatches. Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Starbucks Coffee

2410 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 12/30/2020.

Taco 'Round Town Food Cart

406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Package of food thawing in cold water; however, the water was not running.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: There are four buckets with cooked beans/frijoles cooked yesterday, they do not have date mark. Several other foods do not have (flan, rice, salsas) date marked.

Noncritical violations: Chili stored in a cardboard box. Ice scoop is stored on ice machine with the handle down. Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Sept. 14

Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine

960 N. 45th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with one hand without glove (he has glove on one hand). Another food employee touches tortillas when he put in plancha with bare hands. Walk-in cooler has raw eggs stored above covered container with salsa. Walk-in cooler chicken temping at 50 degrees with date of 9/13.

Noncritical violations: Sticky paper is located above equipment used to warm tortillas, another is located above container used to put chips. Spoon is stored in a container with the handle down. Using chemical sanitizer, chlorine with no test strips available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Bypass Mini-Mart

2817 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee drink cup without a lid is stored in handwashing sink basin in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band. Manager lacks certification for food safety through an accredited program. Posted retail food permit expired 12/30/2020.

Dairy Queen

2190 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer has a buildup of ice and a broken light shield.

El Cisne

2250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. They will use quaternary ammonia.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Rodent droppings in the cabinets and on the floor.

Noncritical violations: Teething ring stored in direct contact with freezer that has residue of food debris and needs to be cleaned. Posted permit expired 6-30-2020.

King Burrito College

2050 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A partially filled container of refried beans stored in walk-in refrigerator is date marked 9/7/21.

Noncritical violations: None

Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop-Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dishwashing machine with chemical sanitizer is not working properly. 0 ppm chlorine. Until the dishwashing machine is repaired, all food contact surfaces must be sanitized in the 3-compartment sinks with adequate concentration of chemical sanitizer, chlorine 50-100 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Bag of onions and other boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and flour stored on the floor in the dry storage area. Microwave, refrigerator, freezers, shelving, cheese grinder, etc. have buildup of food debris and dust. In addition, the grease outside is overflowing onto the parking lot. Edges of flooring have buildup of food debris and dust. In addition, the walk-in cooler cooling unit is dripping and splashing onto covered food items. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply.

Nomads Music Lounge

1431 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not ensuring temperature controlled for safety food cold holding temperatures are at 41 degrees or below. Mechanical ware-washer chlorine solution at 0 ppm. A container of pico de gallo stored in food preparation area temperature is 76 degrees and a container of shredded cheese blend is 70 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin has cooling tubes in the inside corner of bin. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open. Posted retail food permit expired. 1/31/2021.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply.

Walton Arts Center

495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two sections of painted wall finish are damaged in back kitchen food preparation area.

Sept. 15

Allps School Of Innovation

2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply.

Axis Lounge

25 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The facility is vacuum packing foods. The facility does not have a HACCP or a variance for this specialized processing method.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on 8-17-2018. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Old Farmington Road Head Start

2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Aug. 31, 2021.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

111 W. First Ave., Elkins

Critical violations: Disposable towel dispenser is empty for handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

Shell Superstop

2001 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One light fixture above pizza oven is not currently functioning. Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

Simple & Sweet Creamery

529 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips.

Terra Studios

12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of plastic forks, spoons and knives are stored handles downward for customer self-service.

Three Dogs Catering

301 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 08/31/2021.

Sept. 16

Hickory Hollow Mobile

16325 U.S. 62 West, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Brisket was not reheated to 165 degrees prior to hot holding. Cheese at 47 degrees in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. The retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 13 -- Apple's Thai Nee Kitchen, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sweet 7, 964 E. Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville

Sept. 14 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market-Store, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Sept. 15 -- Childers-Knapp Elementary, 2634 Oriole St., Springdale; Owl Creek School, 375 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; Red Kite Coffee Company, 1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville; White River Cremery-Pushcart, 1170 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins

Sept. 16 -- Jim D. Rollins School Of Innovation, 354 E. Fletcher Ave., Tontitown

Sept. 17 -- Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale; Living Faith Preschool, 1351 S. Morningside Drive, Fayetteville; Pearl's Books-Retail, 28 E. Center St., Suite 120, Fayetteville; The Hip Cafe, 2229 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville