Cardinals inch closer to playoffs

CHICAGO -- Andrew Knizner slid across home plate, hopped up and pumped his right arm in jubilation.

Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday for their 16th consecutive victory.

"We did the little things," Manager Mike Shildt said, "the little things that help you win games."

The Cardinals' franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 in a row in 1951 on their way to an improbable pennant.

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go.

Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

"We're really locked in," Knizner said. "We're playing good baseball. We're playing all the way through the ninth inning until the last pitch."

Knizner drew a leadoff walk in the ninth. With one out and the bases loaded, Heuer threw a pitch to Tyler O'Neill that tailed away from catcher Willson Contreras, bringing Knizner home.

Heuer then mishandled O'Neill's comebacker and Lars Nootbaar scampered to the plate, giving the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.

Chicago dropped its sixth consecutive game. The fourth-place Cubs (67-89) went 39-42 at Wrigley Field this year.

Heuer (7-4), who was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Craig Kimbrel to the crosstown White Sox, has allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances.

"This is the first time we've seen him just not be as sharp as he was when he first got here," Manager David Ross said. "Don't have any real reason or anything to put my finger on right now."

Bader's 15th home run of the season tied it at 2 with two outs in the eighth. The Cardinals connected for a franchise-record 13 home runs in the four-game series.

Genesis Cabrera (4-5) got two outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his 14th save in a wild finish.

With one out and runners on first and second, third baseman Nolan Arenado slipped while trying to catch Frank Schwindel's popup. But Arenado threw to shortstop Paul DeJong covering third, and DeJong threw to second for what the Cardinals thought was a game-ending double play.

But Schwindel was called out for the infield fly rule, and there is no forceout on the play. Rafael Ortega rounded second and was tagged by second baseman Tommy Edman, but the umpires ruled the play was already dead.

"It's just a matter of timing. Timing wasn't on our side," said Shildt, who was ejected after he came on the field to argue the play. "Clearly took exception with it. They were OK with that, for the most part."

A request was made for an explanation from the umpiring crew, but a spokesman for the Cubs said it was declined.

After order was restored, Gallegos struck out Ian Happ swinging for the final out.

"He did a nice job coming back and closing that game out," Knizner said.

The Cardinals joined the 1887 Philadelphia Quakers as the only teams in major league history to win their final 11 or more road games in a season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

BREWERS 8, METS 4 Milwaukee clinched its second NL Central title in four years, beating the New York behind Willy Adames's two-run home run and three RBI.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 3 Will Smith struck out the side around three walks in the ninth for his 35th save, and Atlanta opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia heading into their NL East showdown.

PIRATES 6, PHILLIES 0 Starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch and Pittsburgh stopped Philadelphia's five-game winning streak.

REDS 9, NATIONALS 2 Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs, and Kyle Farmer broke open the game with a grand slam as Cincinnati defeated Washington.

GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 2 Brandon Crawford homered off Tyler Kinney to cap a four-run ninth and NL West-leading inning San Francisco defeated Colorado.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Corey Seager hit two home runs, Julio Urias scattered five hits over five innings and World Series champion Los Angeles reached 100 wins for the third time in the last four full seasons by beating Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3 Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run home run to highlight a four-run eighth inning to lift New York over Boston.

BLUE JAYS 5, TWINS 2 Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Griffin Jax as Toronto defeated Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 3 Mark Canha hit an RBI single off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth as Oakland completed a three-game sweep of Houston and closed within three games for the second AL wild card.

MARINERS 5, ANGELS 1 Shohei Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic's tying home run in the seventh, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen as Seattle defeated Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 2 Lucas Giolito allowed five hits in six scoreless innings, and Eloy Jimenez had a two-run single in the third off Triston McKenzie as Chicago defeated Cleveland.

RANGERS 7, ORIOLES 4 Andy Ibanez hit a two-run home run off John Means and Texas defeated Baltimore.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1 Kris Bubic gave up two hits in seven shutout innings as Kansas City defeated Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 3, MARLINS 2 Rookie Shane Baz allowed three hits and struck out nine in 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second consecutive start and help Tampa Bay defeat Miami.

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras looks up during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, left, celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Doug Eddings during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Shildt was ejected by umpire Bill Miller. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Kodi Whitley throws against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, second from right, talks with shortstop Paul DeJong, left, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second from left, and catcher Andrew Knizner, right, as they wait for relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates with Rafael Ortega after scoring on a sacrifice fly by David Bote during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)